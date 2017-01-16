LIVE BLOG: 2017 LEGAL YEAR OPENING

Updates by Costa Mano

1012: Chief Justice Chidyausiku was appointed in 2001 replacing Justice Anthony Gubbay.

1005: The National Anthem is now being sung.

1002: Chief Justice Godfrey Chidyausiku has arrived and is now inspecting the Quarter Guard.

1001: Deputy Chief Justice Luke Malaba is also opening the legal year in Bulawayo while Judge President Justice George Chiweshe is opening the legal year in Masvingo.

0955: ZEC chairperson Justice Rita Makarau and Law Society of Zimbabwe president Mrs Vimbai Nyemba are in attendance.

0954: Members of the legal fraternity, judiciary, civil society, diplomatic corps and high ranking Government officials are at the Constitutional Court in Harare for the official opening of the 2017 legal year.