Live Updates: Burial of National Hero Comrade Peter Chanetsa
Updates by Lincoln Towindo and Costa Mano
1008: Acting President Mnangagwa is now leading the body viewing ceremony.
1001: Acting President Emmerson Mnangagwa has arrived at Stodart Hall for the body viewing ceremony.
0955: Cde Webster Shamu arrives with wife Constance.
0954: Service chiefs arrive.
0941: Defence Minister Dr Sekeramayi arrives.
0935: Information Minister Dr Christopher Mushohwe has arrived.
0923: Minister of Local Government, Public Works and National Housing Saviour Kasukuwere has arrived.
0913: Agriculture Minister and Acting Home Affairs Minister Joseph Made has arrived.
0909: A sizeable crowd has gathered outside Stodart Hall awaiting the arrival of Acting President Emmerson Mnangagwa.
0901: The body of national hero Cde Peter Chanetsa has arrived at Stodart Hall in Mbare, Harare.