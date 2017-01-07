Live Updates: Burial of National Hero Comrade Peter Chanetsa 

Saturday 7th January 2017 8:15

Updates by Lincoln Towindo and Costa Mano

1008: Acting President Mnangagwa is now leading the body viewing ceremony.

1001: Acting President Emmerson Mnangagwa has arrived at Stodart Hall for the body viewing ceremony.

0955: Cde Webster Shamu arrives with wife Constance.

0954: Service chiefs arrive.

0941:  Defence Minister Dr Sekeramayi arrives.

0935: Information Minister Dr Christopher Mushohwe has arrived.

The casket is carried into Stodart Hall. Pictures by Lincoln Towindo

0923: Minister of Local Government, Public Works and National Housing  Saviour Kasukuwere has arrived.

0913: Agriculture Minister and Acting Home Affairs Minister Joseph Made has arrived.

0909: A sizeable crowd has gathered outside Stodart Hall awaiting the arrival of Acting President Emmerson Mnangagwa.

0901: The body of national hero Cde Peter Chanetsa has arrived at Stodart Hall in Mbare, Harare.