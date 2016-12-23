London based doctor installed headman

Lovemore Kadzura Post Correspondent

A VILLAGE in Makoni District has scored a first by having a headman who will not be based in the village or in the district.

The Headman will also not be available in his home country and not even staying on this continent.

This is the scenario that Mupambawahle village in Makoni district find itself in as the recently installed substantive Headman, Mr Talkmore Mupambawahle is domiciled miles away from the village he was anointed to lead last Friday.

Mr Mupambawahle (47) is based in London, Britain were he works as a medical practitioner specialising on mental health. The sixth Mupambawahle Headman, in an interview, said where he is based is not an issue since believes that distance apart will not be a barrier for him to properly lead his subjects.

He admitted that it is practically impossible for him to run the village on a daily basis from his base and saying he appointed his sister Lia Mupambawahle to hold the reins in his absence.

He further added that since he and his family are living legally in Britain, he would constantly fly back home to monitor developments and spearhead projects in the village.

“I am very happy and humbled for being chosen to be the sixth Mupambawahle Headman. It is an honour and privilege I accept whole heartedly. It is true that I am based in Britain full-time with my family. Being based in London does not affect me in executing my expected roles and responsibilities as a Headman. The distance between my village and London is not a barrier. I will keep in constant touch with the people on the ground.

“Yes, it is not practically possible for me to lead the village on a full-time basis while I am away and that is why I appointed my sister Lia Mupambawahle to assist me. I will constantly fly back home to spearhead development in the village. I am well-versed with the Traditional Leaders Act and what it stipulates on the roles of traditional leaders in promoting development.

“People from the village were not shocked that the new Headman is based in London because they all know me well. I grew up in this village. I am a village boy and even before I was appointed the Headman I was concerned with the development of this area.

“My presence in London is an advantage to the village as I have contacts with organisations and individuals whom can assist in the development of my village. Already I am targeting schools, clinics, dip tanks and roads as a matter of urgency. I have a clear developmental plan for my village and I will also work with my political leaders, Chief Makoni, government departments, churches and Non governmental organisations so that my our village continue to develop, said the soft spoken Headman.

Headman Mupambawahle was born on 27 July 1970 in the same village. He trained as a teacher at the then Chinhoyi Technical Teachers College and taught at a number of Secondary Schools before leaving for London. He is now a proud holder of a Bachelor of Science Degree in Psychiatry Nursing from Middlesex University in London and a Post Graduate Certificate in Behaviour Family Intervention from West London University. He also holds a Masters Degree in Early Intervention Psychosis from Kings College University, London.

In a speech read on his behalf at installation ceremony by the acting Manicaland Provincial Administrator Mr Edgar Seenza Minister of Rural Development, Preservation and Promotion of National Culture Cde Abednico Ncube, said Headman Mupambawahle must use his impressive history and credentials to lead his people to prosperity.

“We can see that Headman Mupambawahle the sixth has a rich history and requisite credentials to lead his people. It is however a fact that any intelligent and credible headman will derive legitimacy and effectiveness through close liaison and consultations with his village heads through his Ward Assembly, government departments and other stakeholders.

“It is unambiguously clear that Mr Talkmore Mupambawahle is a man of good standing who wants to lead his people to dizzy heights. It is my utter conviction that his vast experience will richly buttress, bolster and flavour his role as headman. Needless to say, the people under headman Mupambawahle should support and respect him in his endeavour to direct and steer the Mupambawahle ship and the affairs of his community to great and enviable heights,” Cde Ncube said.