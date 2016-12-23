Ministry to develop holistic media policy

Cletus Mushanawani in Harare

THE Ministry of Information, Media and Broadcasting Services will next year lead in the process of developing comprehensive policies for all facets of the media industry.

Addressing media practitioners at an end of year reception in Harare on Wednesday, Minister of Information, Media and Broadcasting Services, Dr Chris Mushohwe, said they had a lot of documentation on which to ground the process of developing the policies.

“An emerging challenge relates to ‘fake news’ which has become the bane of this era dominated by the new media.

“This is fast becoming a global challenge and Zimbabwe has not been spared, again compounding the ethical question. Clearly, what lies beyond sacred facts are odious lies, which an honourable industry like ours should shun.

“Regrettably we do not appear any less susceptible, which is why both the policy framework and the professional temperament in the industry must be strong and responsive,” he said.

Dr Mushohwe urged the media industry to pay particular attention to content development.

“This need not be a concern for the broadcast sub-sector only, what with the new ethos of converged media. It would be a great day if all media companies regardless of genre invest in and develop content hubs or production units which feed not only into national broadcast systems, but which also turn Zimbabwe into a veritable continental content hub the way India and Nigeria have become.

“I am pleased that in this area, the Broadcasting Authority of Zimbabwe has taken a broad national view, as opposed to a narrow institutional view. BAZ must be ready and prepared to support anyone keen to develop content, regardless of status, experience or institutional affiliation.

“When we are fully digitilised, we hope to have a channel dedicated to amateur content makers, so there is encouraging continuum from beginners to old hands in the sector. Our hope is that we can then build a vibrant content market for both our national broadcaster and for exports targeting broadcasters abroad. The future of the media industry lies in content development, which is why BAZ must step up ita equipment acquisition programme,” he said.

Dr Mushohwe said Government had registered key milestones on the road to migration and digitalisation of the broadcast sector.

“While this programme is far from completion, the targets are now well in sight. In fact, those of you who have been watchful may have noticed significant changes on the screen.

“More remains to be done in respect of the television broadcast culture and the year ahead will see us pay particular attention to work attitudes and professional givenness in that crucial area of communication. New hardware must be complemented by new professional and performance outlooks if the sub-sector is to show a new face, acquire a new tempo and reposition for global competition,” said Dr Mushohwe.