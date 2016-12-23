ZNA promotes officers

Luke Mafere Post Reporter

THE Minister of Defence, Dr Sydney Sekeramayi has promoted five captains from 3 Infantry Brigade to the rank of major with effect from December 5, while Zimbabwe Defence Forces Commander, Dr General Constantino Guveya Dominic Nyikadzino Chiwenga has also promoted two officers from the rank of lieutenant to captain.

The promotions were done in terms of Section 15, (4) (a) of the Defence Act, Chapter 11:02.

Speaking at the investiture ceremony of the officers, Deputy Commander, 3 Infantry Brigade, Colonel Joel Muzvidziwa, said the ranks were a sign of growth for both individuals and Zimbabwe National Army at large.

“These promotions signify growth, not only for yourselves and your families, but also for the organisation.

“The growth also entails more responsibilities, therefore you must all be geared up to take the huge tasks that comes with the new ranks,” said Col Muzvidziwa.

Focusing on those promoted to major, Col Muzvidziwa also pointed out the fact that they had graduated from being junior officers to being qualified officers on whose responsibility laid the operational obligations of the ZNA, hence the need to remain steadfast, resolute and loyal to both the organisation and the nation.

“As I congratulate you on this early Christmas present from the Minister, I also want to remind you that the rank of major is a rank that is operationally important as it determines the outcome of any engagement that any army may undertake. As you ponder on the new rank and celebrate it, bear in mind that you have also taken a huge step in nation building and its defence at a different level than you were used to,” he said.

Among those promoted from captain to major are Terrence Matambo, Terrence Pangwai, Edmore Roki, Saul Majaka and Claudious Misi who serve in different units under 3 Infantry Brigade.

Clifford Mutero and Trust Matapi were promoted from the rank of lieutenant to that of captain. They are also both from 3 Infantry Brigade.