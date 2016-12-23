Mozambican bandits steal 49 cattle

Luthando Mapepa Chipinge Correspondent

AN estimated 15 Mozambicans criminals armed with AK47 riffles, machetes and knobkerries illegally crossed into Zimbabwe and stole 49 head of cattle in Chipinge South recently.

Incoming Chipinge District Administrator, Mr William Mashava, confirmed the incident which happened on December 9, but was quick to say that the situation had returned to normal.

The bandits reportedly entered into the country through the Zamuchiya border area and abducted a Mozambican national.

They allegedly force-marched him into the neighbouring country where they killed him in Museve area which is about 3km from the border.

His body was seen tied on a tree by a Zimbabwean, Ishmael Mlambo (63) of Mufukwa Village under Chief Musikavanhu who had made a follow-up on some of his stolen cattle to Mozambique.

Mr Mashava said: “About 15 unknown Mozambicans who were wearing camouflages, armed with AK47 riffles allegedly crossed into Zimbabwe through Zamuchiya area under Chief Musikavanhu’s area. While in the country, they stole 49 head of cattle and drove them to Mozambique.

In the process, they also force-marched one Chamburukira, a Mozambican citizen who had his hands tied at the back.

“On December 10, the scene was visited and it was established that five of the bandits had AK47 rifles, while 10 others were armed with machetes and knobkerries.

“The bandits robbed cattle from five herd boys who were herding the animals at Mufukwa buffer zone and vanished from the scene.

“After the raid, the herd boys ran home and advised their parents who then made a police report,” said Mr Mashava.

The DA said the situation was now under control as Zimbabwe and Mozambique security details moved in swiftly to investigate the incident.

He said some of the stolen cattle have since been recovered.

“So far peace is prevailing in the area and security details are on the ground.

“Four beasts belonging to a villager have since been recovered, while investigations are in progress to bring the bandits to book,” he said.

Chipinge South legislator, Cde Enock Porusingazi, called for vigilance among villagers. He said security must be beefed urgently along border areas.

“We are concerned about the security of our people here in Chipinge. It is tricky to identify who are the culprits because there is a possibility that these people are thugs who are taking advantage of the political instability in Mozambique to cause havoc here,” said Cde Porusingazi.

The incident occurred at time when Government in partnership with the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees repatriated over 3 000 Mozambican refugees from Mabee Holding Camp to a well designated Tongogara Refugee Camp in Chipinge West.