Former Airtel MD appointed Liquid Telkom Kenya CEO

Former Airtel Kenya Managing Director has found a new job at Liquid Telkom Kenya. Adil Youssefi is now the new chief executive officer of Liquid Telkom Kenya, the Internet Service Provider linked to Zimbabwean millionaire Strive Masiyiwa.

Youssefi, who left Airtel after the expiry of his three-year contract replaces Ben Roberts, who will become board chairman of Liquid Telecom Kenya.

There has been speculation that Mr Youssefi, a national of Morocco, was asked to resign from his position at the end of his contract as the troubled telecommunications firm sought to implement operational and management changes.

There is no doubt Youssefi will find his new role much refreshing than his earlier one at Airtel where he was tasked with a herculean role of turning around the fortunes of Airtel Kenya.

While at Airtel, Adil pushed for East Africa’s largest telecom operator Safaricom to be declared dominant, to level the playing ground for other players.

“Adil brings to Liquid Telecom Kenya his excellent track record of strong leadership, as well as his unique and incredible ability to understand the customers and the market in a way that sees him translate vision into winning strategy,” said Nic Rudnick, CEO of the Liquid Telecom Group.

Mr Youssefi is said to enjoy over 15 years’ experience in senior management across Africa, Asia and Europe. He has expertise in developing markets, leadership, and telecommunications. Besides Kenya, other African countries he has served include Ghana and Chad.

