NetOne increases market share

HARARE – State-owned mobile telecommunications company, NetOne, has more than doubled its market in the past few years due to improved services, sound leadership and innovative products, a Cabinet minister has said.

Tourism minister Walter Mzembi said NetOne must continue to create high value capabilities and tap into the global market through unique products.

“As government we of late have been witnessing a lot of innovation, creativity and tremendous good work by NetOne with its market share growing now at 37 percent at one time it had a market share from 14 percent,” he said.

The Zanu PF legislator exhorted the country’s first mobile telecommunications firm’s management — led by acting chief executive Brian Mutandiro — to continue churning out innovative products and stay ahead of competitors.

“To the NetOne leadership, I say keep up the good work that you are doing and I encourage more synergies in your business to ensure that there is service competitiveness and seamless communication,” he said, adding that the company should revolutionise the telecommunications industry by offering new, attractive and affordable products such as One Fusion.

One Fusion is a popular product from NetOne which is very affordable and offers an all-round access to communication services.

The product’s bundles start from $5, all the way up to $200. One Fusion’s cheapest offering is the $5 which grants users 6 times more value of standard market rates. For thirty days you get 60 on net minutes, 18 minutes to other networks, 300MB Data, 700MB WhatsApp bundles, 900 MB Facebook bundles and 10sms’.

The larger offers, from $50 upwards, also include international voice minutes.

NetOne, which recently gained over 36 000 subscribers in January alone, was slowly evolving from being a voice company into an integrated communications firm.

Acting chairman Peter Chingoka recently thanked all the subscribers for migrating to NetOne.

“I want to thank the multitudes of subscribers who have in the last few months migrated to NetOne, those who have been with us and the potential ones for joining our family,” he said.

“We promise we will not let you down. You will enjoy our affordable rates in all our products,” Chingoka added

The mobile telecommunications giant embarked on a restructuring exercise from 2015 which brought in new blood that has blended with some who retained their posts. This has led to a rejuvenation in operations and an extensive market drive that is paying off. – Daily News

Like this: Like Loading...