WednesdayWishlist: 5 ways to wear leggings (yes, as pants!)

Models Sigail Currie and Sessilee Lopez seen at during New York Fashion Week: Men’s Fall/Winter 2016 on February 04, 2016 in New York City. Sigal wears a yellow jacket over a white blazer and white shirt with a ribbon collar, and light-wash flared jeans. Sessilee wears a black jacket and leggings over a chambray shirt.

For years the internet has taught us to hate leggings. To swear them off as pants. Now leggings are back with a vengeance and we can’t help but wonder, will we be loving Crocs next?

If there’s one trend that’s reigned supreme for years, it’s leggings. Wherever you go you’re bound to spot a pair. They’ve gone from being something you only wear in the house to bottoms that show off, well, your bottom. Fashionistas and street style stars have recently embraced the look, whether in pleather, as jeggings (denim leggings) or just as normal leggings, modernising the look to make it acceptable to wear as pants. But, there’s an art to pulling off this look. Here are 5 ways to style your leggings : 1. Pair them with a matching crop top 2. Pair it with pointed black ankle boots and a boxy tee 3. Add an oversized denim jacket 4. Black-on-black always wins 5. Wear them with an oversized shirt and trainers Image: Getty

