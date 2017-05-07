Zim bids to host Cricket World Cup qualifiers

Mehluli Sibanda, Senior Sports Reporter

RECENTLY appointed Zimbabwe Cricket chief executive officer, Faisal Hasnain believes that the country could become the world’s best in the game if necessary steps are taken to achieve that.

Speaking to Sunday News from Dubai, United Arab Emirates where he is still winding up business before he starts work in Harare on 15 May, Hasnain is of the view ZC’s subsistence is for them to be the most excellent globally and they have to address the matters that have stopped them from achieving that.

“For any cricket board’s existence, the vision is to be the best in the world. What is the reason for Zimbabwe Cricket to exist, one of the reasons you want to be the best in the world. My vision is for ZC to be the best in the world, why settle for second best when you can be number one,’’ said Hasnain.

The new ZC most senior member of the secretariat is convinced that there is lots of talent in Zimbabwe which can play a part in getting the country to the top. He then gave his thoughts on how best the country can get to the top of the world in the game.

“For a team to succeed they need two fast bowlers who bowl between 90-95 miles, a great captain who needs to be groomed, a good wicketkeeper, not even a wicketkeeper batsman, a wicketkeeper who can give bowlers confidence. A team also needs a skilful number six batsman because that is the pivot of the team, if you have got these in place the rest of the team can build around that,’’ he said.

The first step to get Zimbabwe back on their way to the top, Hasnain outlined that it is the bid to have next year’s Cricket World Cup qualifiers staged in the country. ZC have submitted a bid with the backing of Cricket South Africa to have the 10-team tournament staged in Zimbabwe. A decision will be made during the International Cricket Council annual conference in England in June as to which country gets to host the qualifier. The best two teams from the qualifiers will join the other eight who would have automatically qualified for the 2019 World Cup to be held in England.

“It would be fantastic to have the World Cup qualifiers in Zimbabwe, ZC needs that event to happen. Ireland, Scotland and West Indies also want to host that tournament,’’ said Hasnain.

ZC chairman, Tavengwa Mukuhlani confirmed that they have sent in an intention to have the qualifiers held in Zimbabwe with South Africa offering whatever support that is needed. Mukuhlani disclosed that ZC will get $1.4 million for hosting the tournament if their bid is successful.

@Mdawini_29

