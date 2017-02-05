Mutuma wants Bosso

Mehluli Sibanda, Senior Sports Reporter

AFTER years of making Highlanders fans angry with his goal celebrations at Barbourfields Stadium, discarded eccentric Dynamos striker now wants to make Bosso supporters happy if he gets his wish of joining the Bulawayo based Premiership soccer club.

Mutuma, who had his contract which still had six months left terminated by Dynamos, is in Bulawayo where it is understood he is trying to join DeMbare’s fierce rivals, a team he actually wanted to be part of in 2011, only for then Bosso coach Mkhuphali Masuku to decide against signing him.

The 28-year old gangly forward said given an opportunity he would love to swap the Dynamos blue for the Highlanders black and white jersey. Mutuma had played in Bulawayo for the now defunct Quelaton during the 2010 season in the Zimbabwe Football Association Southern Region Division One League and wanted to play for Bosso, but Masuku shut the door on him and the Mvuma born striker decided to join DeMbare.

Mutuma went to be the Castle Lager Premier Soccer League top goal scorer in 2011 with 14 goals for Dynamos. He then moved to South African Premiership side Bloemfontein in 2013. His contract was terminated by Phunya Sele Sele which saw him return to Dynamos in 2014. In 2015, Mutuma joined Caps United but did not last as he made a switch back to Dynamos.

Asked what really makes him want to be a Highlanders player, Mutuma said the carnival atmosphere created by Bosso fans at Barbourfields is what really impresses him. With that kind of support, Mutuma believes he can score a lot of goals for Highlanders.

“I actually wanted to play for Highlanders in 2011 but the coach then thought I was not yet ready for the big stage. The fans and the atmosphere at the stadium, I really like that. I am done with Dynamos, I played football for Dynamos and it’s time for new challenges. If I get a chance I want to score a lot of goals, with that strong support especially at home,’’ said Mutuma.

With Highlanders assistant coach Amini Soma-Phiri stating that they still have slots available at the club, there might be a chance to sign Mutuma if other members of the technical team are in agreement. A member of the board was also quoted last week as saying the club was in need of a top striker to complement efforts by veteran Ralph Matema and young Nhlanhla Ndlovu and Prince Dube. Soma-Phiri’s statement is however, contrary to what goalkeepers coach Cosmas “Tsano” Zulu had said recently when he told journalists during the club’s weekly Press conference that they now have a full squad.

