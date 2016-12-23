Drama at Alois Bunjira’s Gazzaman Tournament

Fungayi Munyoro Sports Correspondent

CAPS United gaffer and coach of the year, Lloyd Chitembwe, together with FC Platinum’s Norman Mapeza were among high profile figures who graced the Alois Bunjira Gazzaman Tournament held over the weekend in Honde Valley.

The tournament now in its second year attracted only nine out of the 32 teams which were expected. Guest of honour was Harare mayor, Bernard Manyenyeni and his wife.

Mapeza and Chitembwe said they would help in organising such tournaments since they also hail from Honde Valley.

The teams which attended the tournament include Mparutsa, Hauna Sweepers, Samanga, Zero Stars from Nyanga, AABS, Termites, Hunters and Sundowns.

The tournament was won by Hauna Sweepers who dismissed Zero Stars 4-3 on penalty shoot-outs.

On their way to the finals, the champions played against Termites and crushed them 1-0 in the semis.

Hauna Sweepers captain, Pardon Bvukutwa was on cloud nine and said: “We are happy as a team. We played very well. Last year we lost 1-2 in the finals, but today we have made it. Many thanks to all the players and supporters. The final was not easy at all, but we did our best.”

Hauna Sweepers goalkeeper, Conrad Manyumwa had all reasons to walk tall as he made some brilliant saves including denying the visitors the last penalty of the game. His efforts paid off as he was voted goalkeeper of the tournament.

He walked away with a soccer jersey. Tawanda Dharizwi of Zero Stars was voted man of the tournament, while Renias Machaure of Mparutsa was the top goal scorer after banging in seven goals.

For winning the tournament, Hauna Sweepers received a trophy and $200. Zero Stars won a trophy and $100. However, there was drama after the tournament as Zero Stars players and supporters demanded their monetary prize after the tournament.

The Nyanga-based side was told that their money would be deposited into their account and it did not go on well with them. They accused former Caps United and Zimbabwe international, Alois Bunjira of being disorganised.

“This is a sign that he is disorganised. He announced this tournament last year. Why didn’t he find the money before the tournament? We have played so many tournaments including the Supa Mwandiwanzira Tourney, but we have never seen anything like this.

We came here on Friday and up to now we have been buying our own food. They have never provided for us. We have incurred a lot of expenses as we had to source for our own transport to come here. This is embarrassing and shows the highest levels of disorganisation,” said Zero Stars captain, Leon Hativatye.

“I think Bunjira has failed to run this tournament properly. He does not have enough money to sponsor such tournaments. The guy seems to be struggling financially, but he wants to paint a picture that everything is normal.

His idea is good, but he must team up with the likes of Chitembwe and Mapeza and come up with something big. He must swallow his pride. He is disorganised. How can he come at around 4pm a day after the start of the tournament which started on Friday? We had the guest of honour, Harare mayor coming before him. He is one of us yes, but doing things the wrong way,” said one of the traditional leaders who declined to be named.

This publication has also leant that Mutare’s La Sakubva are still to receive the $100 they won in the Bunjira Under-17 tournament held in August. However, Bunjira insisted that he paid them. He also promised to settle everything soon.

“To me the tournament went on well. I am happy with everything. We hope to make it a big event next year. I am very happy because my colleagues Mapeza and Chitembwe graced this event. I heard that Harare mayor was also around. I could not come on time due to other pressing commitments. Everything will be settled soon. As we all know, money is an issue in our country.

“It is not that I don’t have the resources to bankroll this tournament, but you know how it is in our banks. As for the La Sakubva issue, I paid them and I don’t know what they are talking about,” he said.