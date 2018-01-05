FC Platinum intensify Caf preps

Sikhumbuzo Moyo, Senior Sports Reporter

FC PLATINUM have lined up four possible friendly matches as part of their preparations for the Total Caf Champions League preliminary round clash where they will begin the journey with an away trip to Angola’s Desportivo de Agosto early next month.

They take on the Angolans on the weekend of February 9-11 before the second leg on home soil a week later.

Pure Platinum however, are yet to reveal their opponents but the club leadership is on record as saying they would want to have friendly matches against both local and foreign based sides in their efforts to realise their dream of reaching the competition’s Group Stages.

The Zvishavane outfit resume their preparations on Monday after giving their players some time off to avoid burnout ahead of the taxing 2018 domestic and continental football season.

“We resume our preparations next week after giving the boys some rest. As for the friendly matches we would want to have about four matches,” said the club’s media liaison and communications officer Chido Chizondo.

She did not reveal the identity of the clubs that they would engage as part of those preparations.

Hopes will be high that the unfortunate and possibly unpatriotic fight between the club and local sides Ngezi Platinum and Chicken Inn over the registration of Liberty Chakoroma and Lawrence Mhlanga will not deter the platinum miners and make them lose focus of the bigger picture ahead.

Ngezi Platinum yesterday expressed surprise at the registration of their player with club secretary Cleote Munjoma saying Chakoroma was their player who was still on the plans of coach Tonderayi Ndiraya while Chicken Inn threatened to write to Caf and the Angolans in protest over Mhlanga.

Pure Platinum, who made history by ending Harare and Bulawayo-based club’s 51-year dominance when they won the 2017 Castle Lager Premier Soccer League title under Norman Mapeza, have up to January 15 to regularise their final squad for the campaign. In other countries, especially in North and West Africa, clubs have an unwritten rule of loaning their best players to sides that will be representing their nation in continental competitions. This is done on the understanding that a good performance will not only be good for the said club but the nation at large.

FC Platinum Total Caf Champions League Provisional List

Goalkeepers: Petros Mhari, Wallace Magalane, Francis Tizayi

Defenders: Raphael Muduviwa, Jameson Mukombwe, Elvis Moyo, Kelvin Moyo, William Sitima, Gift Bello, Lawrence Mhlanga

Midfielders: Winston Mhango, Nqobizitha Masuku, Never Tigere, Kelvin Madzongwe, Marshall Mudehwe, Hillary Bakacheza, Rahman Kutsanzira, Rodwell Chinyengetere, Bret Amidu, Ali Sadiki

Strikers: Mkhokheli Dube, Gift Mbweti, Albert Eonde, Shadreck Mayembe, Nigel Papias, Charles Sibanda. — @skhumoyo2000.

