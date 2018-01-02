Sweswe ‘eyes’ raw talent in Tsholotsho

Sikhumbuzo Moyo, Senior Sports Reporter

FC Platinum assistant coach Lizwe Sweswe was a surprise guest at the annual Madlangombe Football tournament in Tsholotsho that was won by Bhulubisa last Friday.

Bhulubisa beat Buffaloes 4-3 on penalties after the two sides were deadlocked 0-0 in regulation time.

Sweswe, who has an eye for raw talent, guided Tsholotsho FC to their maiden Premier Soccer League campaign before jumping ship in 2017 to join FC Platinum, who went on to land the Castle Lager PSL title and in the process end the dominance of Harare and Bulawayo-based sides.

Speaking at the prize giving ceremony Sweswe, who acknowledged the talent exhibited by the rural boys, reminded the youngsters that talent contributes about five percent of success in sport, while 95 percent came from hard work.

The annual tournament is funded by South African-based Zimbabwean Mthabisi Mlingo, who promised to continue bankrolling the tournament.

On their way to the final, Bhulubisa beat Tategulu 2-0, while Tategulu overcame New Stars 1-0. In the third place play-off battle, New Stars lost 3-5 on penalties

“We watched quality football, but there was a drought of goals. Only three goals were scored compared to 10 last year. As organisers we really appreciate the elders for their support all the time. We are really blessed to have parents like you in our area. We promise an improved tournament in 2018,” said Mlingo.

Mthembeni Nkomo, an 18-year-old talented youngster who plays for Bhulubisa, was named player of the tournament, while Jabulani Siziba of New Stars took the goalkeeper of the tournament award.

