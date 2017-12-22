Kop call for Marvelous

Sikhumbuzo Moyo, Senior Sports Reporter

FORMER Bantu Rovers and Zimbabwe international midfielder Marvelous Nakamba is reportedly on the verge of making a dream move to Barclays English Premiership giants Liverpool from Belgium’s Cercle Brugge.

According to a report on the African Football website, the Hwange-born midfield starlet is seen as an able replacement for Emre Can, who is likely to leave The Reds in January.

“Yes, some people told me that I have a game cut for England because of my qualities, it’s (a move is) possible. It was the only European championships we could watch at home (Zimbabwe). We’ll see later, it’s nice to know that some clubs are watching me. What’s important now is for me to be successful with the club and my national team. For great competitions, here we have a good team and an excellent midfield where I feel very comfortable alongside players like (Hans) Vanaken or (Ruud) Vormer,” Nakamba is quoted by African Football.

Newcastle United are also believed to be preparing a bid, although the 23-year-old might prefer a move to Anfield, whose manager Jurgen Kloop has a soft spot for African players.

When Chronicle Sport contacted Nakamba from his Belgian base, he referred inquiries to his club’s media officer Kirsten Willem, who did not respond to questions sent to him.

If Nakamba makes the switch to Liverpool, he will become the second Zimbabwean player to play for the side after legendary goalkeeper Bruce Grobbelaar and the third Bulawayo boy with his roots at Highlanders to play in the hugely popular and competitive league after Benjani Mwaruwari and the great Peter Ndlovu.

Liverpool boasts of 18 league titles, a record five European Cups, three Uefa Cups, the same number of Uefa Super Cups, seven FA Cups, a record eight League Cups and 15 Community Shield wins.

The club plays FC Porto in the Champions League last 16 on February 14, 2018, and Nakamba might be part of the squad if the deal goes through.

