Chiyangwa scoffs at rumours

Sikhumbuzo Moyo, Senior Sports Reporter

ZIFA and Cosafa football boss, Phillip Chiyangwa has scoffed at a rumour that he had been arrested after trying to sneak out of the country with a large sum of money.

The Voice of America’s Studio 7 on their website on Sunday published a false story that the flamboyant business mogul had been arrested while attempting to leave with the money.

On the day that he is said to have been arrested, the Zifa president was actually a guest of Caf and the South African Football Association (Safa) in his capacity as Cosafa president at the CAF Confederation Cup final between South Africa’s Supersport United and TP Mazembe at Lucas Moripe Stadium.

“News agents are desperate for news that they can even manufacture flagrant lies that defies logic. They say I was arrested on Saturday, the same day I was in Pretoria watching Supersport and Mazembe. How is that possible?” Chiyangwa is quoted as saying on Zifa’s official website.

He said his conscience was clear as he had done nothing wrong to warrant the rumour.

“I am a businessman and a football boss. I have never been involved in any chicanery and would not want to justify people’s agendas by delving in such mischief,” said Chiyangwa.

Studio 7 has since pulled down the story from their website after learning that they had propagated fake news.

The rumour mill went into overdrive following the recent arrest of then Minister of Finance Ignatius Chombo.

