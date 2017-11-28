JUST IN: 2017 soccer stars selected

Online Reporter

Castle Lager Premier Soccer League second runners up Ngezi Platinum Stars provided the highest number of players in the 2017 Soccer Stars who were chosen by journalists, coaches and captains.

Ngezi had defender Qadr Amini, midfielders Terrence Dzvukamanja and Tichaona Mabvura chosen among the best 11.

Champions FC Platinum provided two players, central defender, Kevin Moyo and attacking midfielder Rodwell Chinyengetere. Runners up Dynamos had their skipper Ocean Mushure and striker Christian Epoupa while 2015 champions Chicken Inn also have two players, captain Clemence Matawu who has made it for the third year in a row and veteran defender Moses Jackson.

Last year’s champions Caps United had midfielder Devon Chafa and striker Dominic Chungwa selected among the best in the land for 2017.

From the 11, the panel also voted for the Soccer Star, his two runners up. These, together with the Coach of the Year, Promising Young Player, Goalkeeper of the Year and Referee of the Year will be revealed at the awards ceremony to be held in Harare on 8 December.

