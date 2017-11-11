Veteran sports journalist Mundandi dies

Lovemore Zigara in Gweru

THE Southern Region journalism fraternity was plunged into mourning yesterday following the death of long-serving Zimpapers sports correspondent Paul Saul Mundandi.

Mundandi died at Zvishavane District Hospital yesterday following a short illness.

The family has requested for postmortem.

He was 47.

His mother Naume Kamuruko–Mundandi said her son’s death came as a shock to the family.

“It’s sad that my son had to pass away after a short illness. I am at a loss for words over his death and it’s difficult for me to explain what happened,” Kamuruko-Mundandi said.

She said Paul would be buried in Harare, but the family was yet to make burial arrangements.

She said Paul was born in Chiweshe in 1970. He enrolled for Grade 1 at Kanhukamwe Primary School in 1977 and later transferred to St Nicholas Primary School in Mahusekwa near Marondera where he completed his primary education.

He did his secondary education at Mahusekwa Secondary School and completed O-Level in 1987. He did A-Level through correspondence.

He joined copper miners Mhangura as a trainee geologist where he showed an interest in sports reporting and became a correspondent for Zimpapers and ZBC’s radio stations.

Paul wrote extensively about now defunct former Premiership side Mhangura.

He left Mhangura for Shabanie Mine in Zvishavane in 1999 and worked for the asbestos miners while stringing for Zimpapers’ publications and the national broadcaster.

Paul later became a fulltime correspondent for Zimpapers’ publications The Chronicle, The Herald, The Sunday Mail, B-Metro and H-Metro.

Condolence messages poured in as the death of the veteran sports writer filtered through.

Sports Journalists Association of Zimbabwe (SPOJA) Central Region chapter chairman Obert Sithole described Mundandi’s death as a loss to the “sports movement”.

“We received the death of Paul with shock and disbelief. He was always willing to assist young journalists coming through the ranks and many of us tremendously benefitted from his wise experience,” said Sithole.

“The loss of Paul is a huge loss, not only to the journalism fraternity, but to the sports movement as a whole because this was a man who introduced and promoted great talents and institutions such as Elliot Mujaji, Shabanie Mine and FC Platinum, among others. On behalf of the Sports Journalists

Association of Zimbabwe Central Region, I would like to express my heartfelt condolences to the Mundandi family,” Sithole said in a statement.

The Premier Soccer League said it is with great sadness that they learnt of Paul’s death.

“On behalf of the PSL board of governors, clubs and staff, we would like to convey our heartfelt condolences to the Mundandi family, friends, the media and football fraternity. We will always cherish his passion and dedication to football,” said PSL communications and media liaison officer Kudzai Bare.

Premiership side FC Platinum also conveyed their condolences through their official Facebook page.

“FC Platinum would like to convey its condolences to the Mundandi family and the journalism industry on the passing of Paul Saul Mundandi; a seasoned creative journalist who will be greatly missed. May his dear soul rest in eternal peace,” the platinum miners wrote in a statement.

Mourners are gathered at 4997 Budiriro 3 in Harare.

Paul leaves behind a four-year-old daughter Taonga Mercy. — @lavuzigara1

