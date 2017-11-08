West Indies hail Zim

Harare Bureau

THE West Indies have hailed the Zimbabwean hospitality they enjoyed during their two-Test battle against the Chevrons which the Calypso Kings won 1-0.

The Windies won the first Test 1-0, after a sensational collapse by the hosts in the first innings, while the Chevrons showed remarkable resilience in the second Test to bat most of the day and force a draw after being on the back foot for the better part of the final two days of the battle.

Battling half centuries from Sikandar Raza and Regis Chakabva and fine contributions from skipper Graeme Cremer, who continues to lead from the front, and PJ Moor, who is tipped by some to be a future captain of the team, fueled the superb fightback.

Hamilton Masakadza had scored a century in the first innings.

The battle between the two sides was played in a friendly and yet competitive spirit in a game that has been known for sledging between the opponents.

The West Indies paid a special tribute to Zimbabwe Cricket for the manner they organised the tour and also reserved special praise to the fans who came to watch the contest.

“Special thanks to @ZimCricketv (the official twitter handle of Zimbabwe Cricket) and the fans in Zimbabwe,’’ the West Indies cricket authorities said on Twitter.

“Fantastic hospitality during the Windies recent tour. #SpritiOfCricket #ZimvWI.’’

Local cricket pundit, Dean du Plessis, also joined the conversation and said it was good to spend time with the Windies.

“Was so good to spend time with you all,’’ he said.

The Windies now turn their attention to a tour of New Zealand while Zimbabwe will be preparing for the tour of South Africa where they will play a four-day Test against the Proteas next month.

Zimbabwe Cricket has been getting a lot of praise for the way they have been turning around the fortunes of the team and there are a number of analysts who now feel the administration, led by Tavengwa Mukuhlani, should win the Administration of the Year at the Annual Sports Awards that are hosted by the Sports Commission.

Heath Streak, the former national team skipper who has transformed the Chevrons, including guiding them to their first ODI series win in Sri Lanka, is also heavily tipped to win the Coach of the Year award for his sterling efforts.

Cremer, Raza and Brendan Taylor, who helped his old English county side Nottinghamshire win a trophy in England, are also in the running for the Sportsperson of the Year award.

