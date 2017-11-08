Kaindu, Ncube confident ahead of Chibuku final

Ricky Zililo, Senior Sports Reporter

WHO will have the last laugh between How Mine coach Kelvin Kaindu and Harare City’s Philani “Beefy” Ncube when their teams clash in Saturday’s final of the Chibuku Super Cup at Rufaro Stadium in Harare?

The build-up to the final has been overshadowed by a war of words between the two gaffers, with Kaindu subtly accusing Harare City of using juju.

Ncube has been adamant that he will lift the Chibuku Super Cup by getting the better of Kaindu, who beat him to the 2013 Mbada Diamonds Cup title.

Then, Kaindu was the Highlanders’ coach, while Ncube was in charge of How Mine. Bosso demolished How Mine 3-0 to lift the Mbada Diamonds Cup.

How Mine went on to represent the country in the 2014 Caf Confederation Cup as Highlanders were serving a Caf ban.

The two coaches again face off in another final of a tournament whose winners will represent the country in the Caf Confederation Cup.

The final has also been further spiced up by the fact that the winner will get a chance to battle against the Castle Lager Premier Soccer League winners in a match to celebrate the PSL’s 25-year anniversary.

How Mine’s road to the final began with a 2-1 first round win over Bantu Rovers followed by a similar score line against Chapungu in the quarter-finals.

The gold miners then booked a place in the final after beating Shabanie Mine 3-1, courtesy of a brace by Tinashe Makanda and Kuda Musharu’s strike.

Harare City started their campaign with a 2-1 win over Highlanders and a 1-0 victory against Black Rhinos in the semi-finals. A solitary strike by Martin Vengesayi against Bulawayo City in the semi-final propelled Harare City to the final.

Kaindu fancies his chances of winning his second major cup.

“We’re planning very well for the final. Chances are quite bright if you’re in the final, you have the chance of lifting it. There are only 90 minutes and if we can come up with a good side and focus on what we’re doing and believe in ourselves, we can win the cup,” said Kaindu.

“We know we’re playing a team that believes in other things; that is their strength, but for us we worship God and we trust in the Almighty. This one is a battle which has started and I think there’ll be many issues that will come out. There’ll be football being played even at night or even before the game. But we believe that at the end of the day this is what someone wanted and I’m happy that God has allowed it to be like that,” Kaindu said.

Ncube promised to give How Mine a good fight in the final.

“We’re not going to the final to give How Mine the Cup on a silver platter and hopefully Kaindu will have the soft spot for us as he did against Bulawayo City and give untested players a run,” said Ncube.

Harare City head into Saturday’s game as favourites in their third appearance in the Chibuku Super Cup final since its return in 2014.

Harare City lost the 2014 final to FC Platinum and went on to win the 2015 title after beating Dynamos 2-1.

Ncube wants to emulate Tawurayi Mangwiro who led the Sunshine City Boys to the 2015 glory.

