Triangle, Black Rhinos share spoils

Triangle . . . . . . (0)1

Black Rhinos . . . . (1)1

IT’S only the seventh round of matches in the Castle Lager Premier Soccer League, but alarm bells already toll for Triangle after another home draw against Black Rhinos at Gibbo Stadium yesterday.

BY KENNETH NYANGANI IN TRIANGLE

That goalkeeper, Ronald Mesterday emerged the hero to give his team a single point sums it all for the troubled Chiredzi-based side.

Coach Taurai Mangwiro has been struggling to get the wining formula and after yesterday’s match, the sugarcane growers still have one win to their name.

After yet another poor show, the fans have turned on club chairman, Lovemore Matikinyidze, calling for his resignation.

Rhinos dominated the first half and drew first blood in the 32nd minute through the boot of Wonder Kapinda.

Triangle star, Ralph Kawondera was substituted in the 41st minute for Benson Maglas after picking up an injury.

Triangle came into the second half a better side, as they made raids into enemy territory and they were duly rewarded in the 79th minute after defender Farai Banda blocked Hardlife Mavundi, using his arm on the goal line.

Banda was shown a straight red card, as the referee pointed to the spot. Penalty specialist, Mudimu made no mistake by beating his opposite number Herbert Rusawo.

After the match, Mangwiro admitted that his team need to give it their all if they are to improve their form.

“We need to work very hard as a unit, but we have been affected by injuries as well and keeping on changing the team has not helped us,” he said. “We know we can turn things around and hopefully it will happen soon.”

Like this: Like Loading...