Mutizwa strikes late to deny Kaizer Chiefs victory

DURBAN, SOUTH AFRICA – FEBRUARY 11: Knox Mutizwa of Golden Arrows during the Absa Premiership match between Golden Arrows and Bloemfontein Celtic at Princess Magogo Stadium on February 11, 2017 in Durban, South Africa. (Photo by Anesh Debiky/Gallo Images)

Knox Mutizwa dealt Kaizer Chiefs a blow to their title ambitions when he scored late to secure a 1-1 draw for Golden Arrows.

Kaizer Chiefs seemed to have sealed maximum points after Ryan Moon scored in the 77th minute.

However the former Highlanders striker had other ideas when he took full advantage of a lack on concentration by the Chiefs defence to score in the 94th minute of the game with a header.

The result leaves Kaizer Chiefs in fourth place with 47 points from 27 games, seven points behind log leaders Bidvest Wits who have a game in hand.

The match featured three other Zimbabweans with Katsande and Chirambadare starting for Kaizer Chiefs while Kuda Mahachi played a full game for Golden Arrows.

