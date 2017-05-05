Yadah invade Bulawayo

PREMIERSHIP new boys Yadah Stars make their first trip to Bulawayo where they take on struggling Bantu Rovers at Luveve Stadium in a Castle Lager Premier Soccer League match tomorrow after suffering their first defeat to Dynamos on Sunday.

BY FORTUNE MBELE

Yadah Stars, coached by former Young Warriors and FC Platinum developmental side coach Jairos Tapera, succumbed to a 1-0 loss to Dynamos at the National Sports Stadium having gone five matches without defeat.

The Prophet Walter Magaya-owned side has won two matches, claiming the scalps of ambitious outfits Ngezi Platinum Stars and ZPC Kariba in Harare.

They played three draws against Harare City, Tsholotsho and Chapungu before falling to giants Dynamos.

Yadah boast of experienced players in goalkeeper Tafadzwa Dube, Brian Chikwenya, striker Moses Demera, Moses Gutu and Zimbabwe Under-20 star Leeroy Mavhunga as they approach Bantu Rovers, who have won only one match and lost five times in their return to top-flight football.

Bantu Rovers have played their last three matches without head coach Methembe Ndlovu, who is away on other business in the United Kingdom and will only be back at the end of the month.

Tshintsha Guluva roped in National University of Science and Technology sport science lecturer Joseph Sibindi as assistant coach, but he has had no joy in the last two matches since taking charge.

“We are looking to improve on our performances as the season unfolds,” Sibindi said. “Nothing much has changed except that we are process-oriented and not outcome-oriented. We are dealing with a young side and we are going to focus on our process goals.”

He promised that the side would soon be transformed into a force.

“With time you will see a different Bantu Rovers. The boys are gaining a lot of experience. I have not seen Yadah play, but what I have on record is that they have experienced players. They should be a good side given that they have won against a team such as Ngezi Platinum, it shows they are indeed a good side.”

Experienced defender Dumisani Ndlovu requires to pass a late fitness after he was injured on Monday against How Mine, Bantu Rovers are also without Tapiwa Kumbuyani.

They will be banking on leading goalscorer and skipper Bukhosi Sibanda, who has with four goals, as well as former Hwange striker Newman Sianchali and their dribbling wizard Obriel Chirinda.

