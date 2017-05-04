Caps’ foreign targets jet in

CAPS United’s foreign targets are expected to arrive in Harare tomorrow for assessment by the club, as they bid to bolster their attack ahead of the group stage of the prestigious Caf Champions League.

Highly-rated Ghanaian striker, Richard Addai, who played for Dreams FC in the 2016 season, and compatriot, Wilson Andoh are expected for the finalisation of talks for possible deals along with Nigerian striker, Abasirim Chidiebere.

Addai is a proven goalscorer having netted 14 goals last season for Dunkwa FC, before his switch to Dreams FC, while Andoh is also highly regarded, having played for King Faisal in Ghana and Rivers in the Nigerian topflight.

Local football agent, George Deda has facilitated the players’ trials with the Zimbabwean champions. Initially, FC Platinum had identified Chidiebere with a view to signing him, but the lure of the Champions League has forced the Nigerian to engage Caps United.

Although Norman Mapeza’s men are struggling for goals, the club said they had shelved plans to hire the striker.

Club spokesperson, Chido Chizondo yesterday said FC Platinum had stopped their pursuit of the forward.

“We made contact with the player during the build-up to the 2017 season,” she said. “However, as you know the window has since closed.”

NewsDaySport has been informed, however, that the platinum miners are still interested in signing a forward, who they would only be able to register in July.

ZPC Kariba are also understood to be targeting one of the three strikers.

Caps United, whose attack has been lacking the cutting age in the final third until their recent 4-0 massacre of Chapungu, are highly likely to snatch the trio.

The Green Machine are reportedly looking for big, powerful and imposing players, as they ready for the Champions League and the players from Ghana and Nigeria are said to possess those traits.

The Zimbabwean champions have deliberately focused their search on West Africa, with emphasis on players that bring a physical dimension to their attack.

Already they have added veteran striker, Leonard Tsipa to their Champions League squad after he had initially been left out, as he had looked set to leave for a new challenge outside the country.

They now have four slots remaining and with the arrival of the three players, they are likely to fill in those slots.

Caps United were placed in Group B with five-time African champions, Zamalek of Egypt, Algeria’s USM Alger and Al Ahli Tripoli of Libya, where the top two sides qualify for the quarter-finals.

However, if they sign the players, they are unlikely to play a part in the first match against Zamalek, which will be played on May 12 in Egypt.

Lloyd Chitembwe will have to look to Tsipa, Abbas Amidu and Dominic Chungwa for goals in the meantime.

