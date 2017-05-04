Nhlanhla Dube unveiled as Bosso CEO

BULAWAYO giants Highlanders Football Club unveiled Nhlanhla Dube, as their new chief executive officer at a Press conference held at the club’s offices yesterday.

By Sindiso Dube

The CEO post fell vacant following the expiry of veteran administrator, Ndumiso Gumede’s contract in December.

Dube promised to turn the fortunes of the club.

“I am going to come in to help the club to meet the desires of modern-day football. Turning entertainment (football) into a commercialised entity is one of my roles, to make sure we start earning revenue from television, merchandise and other avenues,” he said.

Club secretary-general, Emmett Ndlovu had been doubling as acting CEO since.

Before Dube was unveiled, the club’s acting chairman, Modern Ngwenya listed his duties, including sourcing sponsors, preparing staff contracts, branding, marketing, merchandise design and sales, customer care and public relations and stadium management.

Dube said one of the main duties would be rebranding the image of the club to modern standards and to unlock the brand to the corporate world.

Ngwenya defended the club’s executive’s decision of head-hunting Dube despite recent calls to consider CVs.

“We gave the job to the best candidate recommended by the human resources panel, we are not saying the other candidates, who applied, are not qualified, but we took the best after our selection. His appointment is constitutional. Whether we head-hunted, did interviews or what, at the end of the day we constitutionally-appointed Dube,” Ngwenya said.

Dube was up against Nkululeko Ndlovu and Lawrence Phiri, a former team manager in the 1980s.

Dube holds a political science degree from the University of Zimbabwe and a Caf diploma as an instructor in football administration. He started as the club’s representative in Harare before being a committee member in 2002. He then became the club’s secretary in 2004.

Like this: Like Loading...