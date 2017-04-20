hp lubes Castrol takes over drag racing

THE 2017 Drag Racing season roars into life this weekend, with long-standing partners hp lubes Castrol taking over, as title sponsors replacing Telecel, who have been the face of Zimbabwe drag racing since 2013.

By Munyaradzi Madzokere

New partners “Bulldog” and Lighthouse Print also come on board ahead of the potentially thrilling drag racing series, which returns to Donnybrook Raceway on Sunday following a lengthy rainy reason break.

Organisers, the Sables-Dragpro Club, expressed delight at hp lube Castrol’s decision to assume the role of title sponsors.

“hp lubes Castrol has taken its support of motorsport in Zimbabwe to the next level and we are delighted to welcome our long-standing partner the as title Sponsor of the Drag Racing Series this year,” Dragpro Club chairman, Mano Zevgolis told NewsDay Sport.

“We have enjoyed the unwavering support from hp lubes Castrol and it is very exciting that we are able to take this solid partnership to the next level, since the inception of the Drag Racing Series. It is also our hope that new-found partnership with Bulldog and Lighthouse Print will be long and mutually rewarding.”

The Sables-Dragpro Club has managed to retain regular partners in Fingaz, Turbo Solutions Africa and Glass Creations.

Back on the quarter-mile track, records are expected to tumble in both the car and motorbike categories, as recorded times have been a lot quicker with each passing season.

Last year, Zevgolis set Donnybrook alight when his MR2 became the first locally-driven car to break into the 10-second region clocking 10,89 seconds achieving a top speed of 211,5km per hour in August.

Kevin Allmark, steering an AC Cobra, glided home in 11,05 seconds during the same round while Terry Allbery’s AC Cobra sped home in 11,6 seconds and the rest of the 10 fastest vehicles achieved times above the 12-second mark.

Three-time motorbike champion, Leslie Carlsson produced some daredevil speed, as his Suzuki GSXR motorbike broke into the nine-second barrier in the second round of the series last year.

Carlsson’s younger brother, Darryl had the second-fastest motorcycle, achieving 10,31 seconds on the quarter-mile stretch and the two are set to offer some exciting duels this season.

Fast times last year were attributed to track improvements undertaken by Bitumen World, which means times could be slower this year. Admission to the drag racing events remains at $5 per adult, with children under 12 years getting in for free.

Like this: Like Loading...