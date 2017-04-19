DeMbare lift Uhuru Trophy

Dynamos . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . (0) 1

Highlanders . . . . . . . . . . . . .(0) 1

(Dynamos won 3-2 after a penalty shootout)

DYNAMOS coach Lloyd Mutasa was left a relieved man after his side conceded a penalty deep in the referee’s optional time against Highlanders, but went on to win the shootout to clinch the Independence Trophy at a packed National Sports Stadium yesterday.

BY HENRY MHARA

Substitute Masimba Mambare’s 56th goal had appeared enough to win the match, but referee Brighton Chimene then awarded Highlanders a 97th minute penalty, converted by substitute Ralph Matema.

Fourth official Norman Matemera had indicated four additional minutes.

Matema’s goal saw Mutasa losing his cool, confronting the match officials at the final whistle as he thought the extra minutes added on top of the “injury time” were unwarranted.

In the penalty shootout, Highlanders managed to convert just two through Prince Dube and Allen Gahadzikwa while Matema hit the crossbar.

Peter Muduwa and Simon Munawa had their kicks saved by Dynamos goalkeeper Tonderai Mateyaunga.

For Dynamos, reliable penalty taker Ocean Mushure hit the bar and Mambare had his saved by Highlanders goalkeeper Ariel Sibanda.

Emmanuel Mandiranga, Pakamani Dube and Peace Makaha converted to give Dynamos their first silverware this season.

Mutasa praised his “youngsters” for a good game, and expressed hope the win could be the tonic they needed to turn around their season after picking just one point from a possible six in the league.

Highlanders coach Erol Akbay blamed his charges for a slow start into the match where they played second fiddle to Dynamos in the first half. To their credit though, Bosso responded well after conceding the goal, as they pinned their opponents back and eventually getting the equaliser.

Dynamos, without the injured Denver Mukamba, started the match well, controlling possession and could have easily gone in front after just five minutes, but Takunda Sadiki headed over after some good work by Mandiranga.

Highlanders’ first attack of note arrived on 18 minutes when Munawa released Dube, but the young striker blazed over from a good range.

The Harare giants, with the huge crowd behind them, continued to create the better chances, and on 24 minutes, Quality Kangadze miscued his shot after being set up by Mandiranga from a Makaha cross, the ball falling to Christian Epoupa whose attempted bicycle kick failed to trouble Sibanda.

A Mushure free kick from deep on the hour mark released Sadiki who screwed the ball wide with only Sibanda to beat.

Highlanders were conceding freekicks around their box with alarming regularity, but fortunately for Bosso, it appeared Dynamos had not practised for set pieces going into the match.

The Glamour Boys started the second half the same way they had finished the first, seeing much of the ball but not really troubling the Highlanders defence.

Mutasa then introduced Mambare for Sadiki in the 55th minute and the former Highlanders midfielder gave Dynamos the lead with his first touch of the ball, placing the ball beyond Sibanda’s reach after being set up by Kangadze’s quality back-heel.

Highlanders players furiously protested against the goal as lineswoman Clarris Simango had raised her flag for offside in the build-up to the goal before putting it down.

Roderick Mutuma, leading the charge, was shown a yellow for his troubles.

The troublesome Mandiranga rattled the upright with a powerful left-footed shot in the 71st minute and Kangadze dragged the rebound wide.

Mateyaunga was then called to make a super save, using his legs to block a powerful shot from Munawa on 80 minutes before Mutuma, largely quiet, fired wide as Highlanders pressed forward for an equaliser late on.

But as they pushed numbers forward, they were almost caught on a counter when Dynamos broke forward with Mambare running clear on goal, but skied his shot.

A flurry of attacks from Highlanders in the dying minutes saw Mateyaunga tipping over Mutuma’s header before Sibanda kept his side in the game with a brilliant save of his own, blocking Mambare’s shot from a one-on one situation.

Highlanders were then awarded a penalty deep in injury time when Lincoln Zvasiya handled inside the box and Matema, a 68th minute sub, sent Mateyaunga the wrong way with the last kick of the match to ensure the match would be decided by a penalty shootout.

Line-ups:

Dynamos: T Mateyaunga, P Makaha, E Muroiwa, O Mushure, L Zvasiya, T Chipunza, G Saunyama (W Mutasa, 68′), T Sadaiki (M Mambare, 55′), C Epoupa (P Dube, 85′), Q Kangadzi, E Mandiranga

Highlanders: A Sibanda, S Munawa, B Banda (D Khumalo, 80′), T Ndlovu, P Mudhuwa, P Dube, H Moyo, T Nguluble (R Matema, 68′), A Gahadzikwa, B Phiri, R Mutuma

