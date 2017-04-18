Shabanie Mine coach unfazed by defeat

Shabanie Mine coach, Takesure Chiragwi is confident his side can pick themselves up after suffering their first defeat in the 2017 Castle Lager Premier Soccer League season at the weekend.

BY MUKUDZEI CHINGWERE

Chiragwi was presiding over his first match in charge, having taken over from Wilson Mutekede, who is now the Zifa technical director.

Mutekede had overseen a victory over Highlanders, as well as an opening day draw against champions Caps United, but at the weekend the bubble was burst by Mandla Mpofu’s Bulawayo City.

The coach is, however, not under any pressure despite a false start in his new job, saying the team had missed key players, who were out injured.

“To lose a game is another result of football. We played very well, but failed to utilise our chances, they got their chances and scored,” he said.

“We are not under pressure at all we just lost one match and with the kind of performance we showed in the match we lost I am confident we have a chance of winning the next match.

“Against Bulawayo City, we were unfortunate some of our players were injured, but that is not an excuse though, those who played are Shabanie Mine players and they are registered, so they play whenever they are required to,” he said.

The Chinda Boys will hope to atone for the Easter lapse, when they host Harare City in their next league match.

