Depleted Bosso face DeMbare in Uhuru final

Highlanders coach, Erol Akbay is expecting a tough and exciting match today, when his team takes on Dynamos in the Independence Trophy final at the National Sports Stadium this afternoon.

BY FORTUNE MBELE

The Dutch coach is pleased to see the most popular clubs in the country battle it out in the final, as the country marks 37 years of independence.

His team dominated DeMbare last season, but Akbay will not dwell in the past.

“I am happy that it is Highlanders and Dynamos playing in the final. I hope it is going to an exciting match,” he said. “It’s always a big game when Highlanders and Dynamos play and that makes it good also for Zimbabwe as they celebrate their independence. We are going for nothing other than a win. I heard that Dynamos are a better side than last year and I believe it is going to be open game. That we beat them in Harare and in Bulawayo last year does not matter anymore. Every year teams change and this is a cup final. We have to be focused if we are to beat Dynamos.”

Striker, Roderick Mutuma is under the spotlight, playing against a club that offloaded him at the end of last season and has settled well at Bosso, where he is already a crowd favourite.

Highlanders beat FC Platinum in a penalty shootout in the semi-final at Barbourfields Stadium on Sunday.

Bosso are likely to miss nine key players due to injury, while the three foreigners, Yves Ebabali, Tambwe Kalunga and Manuel Esono Obiang Buale are yet to be registered with the Premier Soccer League.

Rahman Kutsanzira, King Nadolo and right-back, Bukhosi Ncube are still out injured.

Highlanders will be banking on the partnership of Mutuma and Prince Dube upfront, with Allen Gahadzikwa, Brian Banda and Simon Munawa set to occupy the midfield positions.

