Power Dynamos court Bosso, Chicken Inn and Bantu

ZAMBIAN topflight club Power Dynamos are hoping to play Highlanders and former champions Chicken Inn when they visit the City of Kings for a week-long training camp in March.

Ricky Manfunda, the Power Dynamos chief executive officer, told Chronicle Sport in a telephone interview from his Kitwe base yesterday that they would be in Bulawayo from February 27 to March 5.

Power Dynamos finished last season in fourth position.

“We will be setting our pre-season training camp in Livingstone and after that we intend wrapping it up with a tour to Bulawayo where we intend to play at least three training games. We had earlier on engaged Highlanders, but they indicated that they were in South Africa and now that they’ve returned, we are rekindling that expression.

“We’ve already written to Chicken Inn whom we should play on March 4 if all goes well. There is also a possibility of having another training match against Bantu Rovers, which is still subject to confirmation as well,” said Manfunda.

Power Dynamos are coached by Dan Kabwe, who is assisted by former Railstars and Zimbabwe Saints coach Anderson Phiri.

Power Dynamos are one of the best sides in Zambia and their visit to Bulawayo will present Highlanders, Chicken Inn and Rovers a chance to check their state of preparedness ahead of the 2017 season.

Bosso returned from a five-day pre-season camp in Polokwane, South Africa, on Sunday where they played three training games.

They drew 1-1 against First Division side Amagesi before losing 2-1 to Polokwane and being thumped 6-0 by Baroka.

In the event that Highlanders agree to play Power Dynamos, they will do so after squaring off against FC Platinum in the semi-finals of the ZNA Charity Shield on the weekend of February 24 to 26.

Highlanders’ secretary-general Emmett Ndlovu confirmed talks with Power Dynamos.

“They did make contact with us, but we’ve told them to put their request in writing. Once things have been formalised we will let you know the position of the club,” said Ndlovu.

An official from Chicken Inn said the Gamecocks are working on the Power Dynamos’ game modalities.

“What I know is that the club is trying to get clearance from the PSL for the game. Everyone is excited because the club wants to create relations with foreign teams. Remember last year Chicken Inn travelled to Ndola, Zambia, for a two-week long pre-season training camp and playing a highly competitive side like Power Dynamos will give us an opportunity to measure our level of preparedness,” the official said.

Rovers’ general-manager Wilbert Sibanda said they are yet to get formal communication from Power Dynamos.

“We will be happy to play them and build relations. We’re waiting for their formal communication,” Sibanda said.

