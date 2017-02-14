Akbay keen on Mutuma

HIGHLANDERS head coach, Erol Akbay, is eager to assess former Dynamos striker, Roderick Mutuma, who is reported to have approached Bosso offering his services to the Bulawayo football giants.

Akbay is keen to have a look at Mutuma to see if he can fit into his team’s style before making a decision.

It is understood Mutuma will begin training with Highlanders today.

Akbay said everything would depend on negotiations between the player and the club.

The Dutchman believes Mutuma is a good striker, who would be a good addition to his squad, which lost Knox Mutizwa and Bruce Kangwa to South Africa and Tanzania, respectively last year.

“I am happy if he wants to join us, but he will have to fit into our own style of playing first. I heard he is a good striker. Two guys from Dynamos troubled us when we played them and I’m told he is one of them, but I cannot remember watching him play. I would like to assess him and if he impresses, why not? But there is nothing much I can say for now until after negotiations with the player have been completed,” he said.

Highlanders returned from a tour of South Africa on Sunday, where they did not win any of the three matches they played. Bosso were held by lowly National First Division side, Magesi before losing 2-1 and 6-0 to South African top-flight league sides Polokwane City and Baroka FC, respectively, in their training games.

Akbay said the tour was primarily for bonding and not necessarily about results.

“It was more about team spirit and bonding. We have basically the same team as last year, same players, but I was impressed by Nkosana Ndlovu, Denzel Khumalo and Ray Lunga. They did a good job and I would say they are some of the players, who are the future of Highlanders. It was not about winning, but to see what our team can do outside Zimbabwe with that same squad that we had last year,” he said.

Akbay was cautious about competing for the championship this year.

“We still have quality players, but I am happy with the boys, but, as it stands, after spending just a week with them, I would say our target for this year would be another top-three finish just like we did last year,” he said.

Akbay travelled to South Africa with Prince Dube, Nhlanhla Ndlovu, Peter Muduhwa, Brian Banda, Adrian Silla, Danmore Chakwana, King Nadolo and veterans Simon Munawa, Erick Mudzingwa, Ralph Matema and goalkeeper, Ariel Sibanda.

Also part of the team were Allen Gahadzikwa, Tendai Ngulube, Benson Phiri, Tendai Ndlovu and young goalkeeper, Prosper Matutu.

Bosso are struggling for finances despite the promise of a $200 000 sponsorship package from BancABC.

The club has been finding it difficult to secure funds for signing-on fees.

