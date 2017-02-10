‘Officials plead with VP Mphoko to lift Dube suspension’

Sikhumbuzo Moyo, Senior Sports Reporter

VICE President Phelekezela Mphoko and the Minister of Sport and Recreation, Makhosini Hlongwane, yesterday held a meeting with the Zifa president Philip Chiyangwa and his deputy Omega Sibanda to discuss, according to sources, the suspension of Highlanders chairman Peter Dube.

The meeting, which lasted close to an hour, was held at a City hotel but those who are said to have attended the meeting refused to shed light on the matter.

Sources, however, said VP Mphoko summoned Zimbabwe football’s two most powerful men after he (VP Mphoko) was approached by three Highlanders board members and one executive member who pleaded with him to use his influence in having Dube’s suspension lifted.

“The four officials (names supplied) approached the VP just before the Highlanders annual general meeting and pleaded with him to have Peter Dube back but I think the VP’s busy schedule could not allow him to do that hence this meeting,” said the source.

Another source said Chiyangwa and Sibanda were very candid with the VP and said the move will set a very wrong and dangerous precedent in football, which was also going to attract the attention of Fifa which views such interventions as Government interference.

After the meeting, Chiyangwa and Sibanda were seen discussing something together before addressing central and southern region councillors as well as the media where Chiyangwa announced the lifting of suspensions of retired Bosso chief executive officer Ndumiso Gumede, Zifa executive committee member Edzai Kasinauyo, former Warriors coach Ian Gorowa, former Warriors assistant coach Nation Dube, Bulawayo City chairman Jerry Sibanda and his coach Philani Beefy Ncube.

Peter Dube’s case was referred to the Itai Ndudzo chaired review committee.

It has since emerged that VP Mphoko was approached without the knowledge and agreement of the rest of the Highlanders leadership.

