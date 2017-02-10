BREAKING: Peter Dube still suspended as Zifa lift suspensions

Sikhumbuzo Moyo, Senior Sports Reporter

HIGHLANDERS chairman Peter Dube was the only one left suspended after Zifa lifted the suspensions of retired Bosso chief executive officer Ndumiso Gumede, Zifa executive committee member Edzai Kasinauyo, former Warriors coach and assistant coach Ian Gorowa and Nation Dube as well as the duo of Bulawayo City chairman Jerry Sibanda and coach Philani Ncube today.

Dube’s case was referred to the Zifa review committee led by esteemed lawyer Itai Ndudzo.

Addressing a gathering of councillors from the southern and central regions as well as members of the media at a Bulawayo hotel today, Zifa president Philip Chiyangwa said the lifting of the suspensions was with immediate effect.

“The following suspensions, which I am recommending to the congress, have been lifted with immediate; Ndumiso Gumede, Edzai Kasinauyo, Ian Gorowa, Nation Dube, Jerry Sibanda and Philani Ncube while Peter Dube’s suspension has been referred to the review committee,” said Chiyangwa.

More to follow…

