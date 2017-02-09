Byo City bring ‘Lulu’ on board

Sikhumbuzo Moyo, Senior Sports Reporter

BULAWAYO City FC have appointed Mandla “Lulu” Mpofu as assistant coach on a one-year performance-based contract.

Try Ncube continues as acting head coach.

Ncube was thrust into an acting role following the suspension of head coach Philani “Beefy” Ncube and assistant coach Farai Mujokoro by Zifa for alleged match fixing. Mujoroko was handed a five-year ban from all football activities, while nothing has been done to finalise Philani’s case.

Mpofu, who had been given the head coach’s job at Premiership returnees Shabanie Mine, could not take up the post after the two sides failed to agree on his demands, which include furnishing the house they had offered him among others.

Mpofu started his new duties at City yesterday.

“We have agreed terms with Mpofu who joins us as an assistant coach. Try Ncube will continue in his position as acting head coach. We will confirm the head coach in due course,” said City’s acting chairman Zenzo Moyo.

Moyo said for stability purposes Barry Daka, who is a member of the technical set up at the club, will continue as advisor to Try and Mpofu.

“As an old man, we believe he will bring that stability in the dugout,” said Moyo.

The former Highlanders hitman said for the avoidance of doubt, Mpofu will be reporting directly to the executive.

The duo of Try and Mpofu has previously worked together in Victoria Falls and remain close friends.

