D-day for Pasuwa

Warriors coach, Kalisto Pasuwa’s future comes under scrutiny, as the Zimbabwe Football Association (Zifa) high performance committee (HPC) meets in the capital today to review the team’s performance at the 2017 Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) finals in Gabon.

Pasuwa was invited to submit his report to the committee, chaired by Zifa vice-president, Omega Sibanda, and includes technical director, Taurai Mangwiro, Moses Chunga, Rahman Gumbo and Sunday Chidzambwa.

Sibanda, who was the head of delegation at the tournament compiled his report, which will also be discussed today. He flew into Harare yesterday for the indaba.

Some members of the HPC confirmed today’s meeting, but insisted all they would do is to give their input and it will be up to Zifa to decide what to do with their recommendations.

“We have just been told there is a meeting tomorrow (today). We are just going to give our input, but Zifa have the final say at the end of the day. What we want are decisions that take the Zimbabwean game forward,” one member of the committee said yesterday.

Reports suggest that there is an effort to try and beef up the coaching staff with a technical adviser, although Pasuwa is understood to be uncomfortable with such a set-up.

Pasuwa signed a two-year renewable contract. He has entered into the second year of the current deal, but whether he will see it through is subject to discussion starting with today’s process.

His manager, Gibson Mahachi, said Pasuwa has achieved the set target of qualifying the Warriors to the 2017 Afcon finals.

However, the Warriors’ lacklustre show in Gabon, which saw them crashing out of the tournament at the group stages, following a heavy 4-2 defeat to Tunisia in the last group match of the campaign, has divided opinion among Zimbabweans.

Some are blaming the coach’s tactics, while others are sympathising with the team, arguing Zimbabwe were paired against some of the best talents on the continent.

The Warriors had given the nation hope after managing a 2-2 draw against Algeria in their opening match, before losing to Senegal 2-0 in their second game, with the loss to Tunisia in the last match confirming their exit from the tournament.

The Warriors were last month handed what appears a tough qualification draw for the 2019 Afcon tournament to be played in Cameroon.

Zimbabwe were thrown into Group G, together with the Democratic Republic of Congo, Congo Brazzaville and Liberia with the qualifications expected to start in June.

This means a decision on the coach should be made in time to allow him time to prepare for the qualifiers.