DeMbare’s sweet news

DYNAMOS are close to retaining goalkeeper Tatenda Mukuruva, after the club paid part of the signing-on fees the player has been demanding before committing himself to another deal for the upcoming campaign.

Mukuruva’s contract with Dynamos ran out on December 31 and while the Harare giants had wanted to extend the contract, the Warriors goalkeeper insisted that he be paid signing-on fees he was owed from the previous deal.

His demands stalled the negotiations until he went to the African Cup of Nations finals in Gabon on duty with the national soccer team.

But following the Warriors’ early exit from the tournament, Mukuruva is back in the country and information obtained indicates he is now set to sign a new contract after Dynamos paid part of the money they owe him.

The player’s handler, Gibson Mahachi, confirmed yesterday they were now set to enter into negotiations with Dynamos for a possible new deal.

“I can confirm Dynamos have paid part of the money from the previous deal. What this means is that we can now talk about a new contract,” he said.

“That has been the sticking point. So we are ready to talk about a new contract. He has just returned from national duty, so we can now talk about it [contract extension].”

Although the Warriors were eliminated in the group stages after managing just one point in a 2-2 draw against Algeria, Mukuruva displayed heroics between the posts, with several classy stops that won him admiration from a number of neutrals.

South African Premiership side Maritzburg United had been reported to be interested in the Zimbabwean goalkeeper.

While Mahachi admitted there has been interest from outside the country for Mukuruva, particularly from Maritzburg United, he said Dynamos would be given first preference.

“It’s one of the options we had, but for now, we are talking to Dynamos,” he said.

This development would be good news to Dynamos, who have already convinced vice-captain Ocean Mushure to sign a new deal, after fending off interests from local suitors.

Mushure signed a new two-year deal after the club paid part of the money they owed the defender from the previous deal, which had expired as well at the end of the year. The balance will be paid by March.

The Glamour Boys have seen an exodus of several stars, including midfielder, Brett Amidu, who has found a new home at FC Platinum, while Godknows Murwira and Dominic Mukandi have sealed deals with Ngezi Platinum.

Striker Rodreck Mutuma has reportedly joined Mozambican champions Ferraviaro da Beira with images of the striker donning the team’s colours surfacing online at the weekend.

Ferraviaro da Beira were in Harare a week ago, where they played and lost 2-0 to Caps United at the National Sports Stadium.

Skipper Steven Alimenda, Jacob Muzokomba and defender Sidney Linyama have been offloaded by coach Lloyd Mutasa, who is looking to rebuild the team after a disappointing season last year, where they finished fifth on the log standings.

They held trials last week in a bid to beef up ahead of the next term.