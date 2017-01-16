FC Platinum to camp outside Zim

FC PLATINUM are planning a two-week long training camp in a neighbouring country, with South Africa likely to be their destination, as they ready for the 2017 Castle Lager Premier Soccer League season.

BY TAWANDA TAFIRENYIKA

FC Platinum board member technical, Evans Mtombeni, said their decision to camp outside the country was because their stadium was under renovation.

“It’s true, we are looking at camping outside the country. We are still finalising on the issue, but we have been looking at the possibility of going either to South Africa, Zambia, or Mozambique. We should be going out in about a week’s time. FC Platinum is a club that always wants to meet its target, but the decision to camp outside the country is not motivated by the hunger to win the championship. It’s because our stadium is being renovated,” he said.

Mtombeni is expected to take over the chairmanship of the club from Dumisani Sisale, who is reported to have resigned.

Mtombeni, while acknowledging he was set to take over as chairperson, declined to give details, saying it was still to be approved.

The Zvishavane-based side were beaten to the championship by Harare giants Caps United on the last day of the league programme in a very close race.

Norman Mapeza’s men had appeared on course to win their maiden championship after having led the league table for long, but Caps United eventually beat them to the finishing line.

And it appears the Platinum miners are determined to ensure the championship goes to Zvishavane this time around.

Meanwhile, Mtombeni has revealed that the club had signed former Bulawayo Chiefs forward, Ishmael Wadi on a two-year contract.

Wadi has been on the books of Chiefs, who loaned him to FC Platinum.

Following the expiry of the loan deal on December 31, 2016, he became a free agent and FC Platinum held negotiations with the player, who penned a two-year deal on Saturday.

Wadi’s manager, George Deda, confirming the deal while on his way to Mozambique on football business, tipped the player to be a success.

FC Platinum have also signed highly-rated Dynamos midfielder, Brett Amidu, as they beef up the squad in preparation for the next campaign.

Related

Source: NewsDay