DeMbare, Mushure resume contract talks

DYNAMOS, desperate to retain key players following an exodus of several stars including highly-rated midfielder Brett Amidu, have for the second time invited vice-captain, Ocean Mushure for talks today, as they battle to tie him to a new contract.

BY TAWANDA TAFIRENYIKA

Mushure’s contract with Dynamos expired on December 31 last year and he told his employers he wanted payment of his outstanding $8 000 from the previous deal first before he could commit to another deal.

The Dynamos fullback had been linked with both FC Platinum and bitter rivals Caps United. However, nothing has come out of it and yesterday, Mushure revealed that he had been called again for contract negotiations.

He, however, maintained he needed to be paid the balance from the previous deal for him to sign a contract extension.

“Nothing has changed. I have not signed for any team. I have been out of Harare and I received a call from Dynamos saying they wanted me for talks on Monday. So I will be meeting them tomorrow. Hopefully, it will be a fruitful meeting. I don’t want to say much for now. I will leave the future to take care of itself,” Mushure said.

The Glamour Boys who used to get funding from BancABC, their principal sponsors, to sign players have, of late, been struggling in the transfer market after their sponsors withdrew their support choosing to take care of the players’ salaries only.

And with their partnership with the bank having ended on December 31, Dynamos have lost some of their stars to financially-stable clubs like FC Platinum and Ngezi Platinum.

Besides Amidu, the former champions lost Godknows Murwira and Dominic Mukandi, whose contracts also ran out on December 31 and now face the possibility of losing Mushure if they fail to pay him the outstanding signing on fee from the previous deal.

Some of the players, whose contracts expired last year are goalkeeper, Tatenda Mukuruva, and skipper Stephen Alimenda.

Mukuruva, who is the Warriors first choice goalkeeper, is also understood to have given Dynamos an ultimatum that they should first settle what they owe him from the last contract in signing on fees before he can sign a new one.

Last season, Dynamos lost Blessing Moyo and Ronald Chitiyo to Harare City, while their captain Augustine Mbara joined Highlands Park in South Africa, as the Harare giants struggled to tie them to new deals.

Source: NewsDay