Ex-Rhinos player Mutimba dies

Collin Matiza and Takudzwa Chitsiga

FORMER Black Rhinos utility player Langton Mutimba has died.

Mutimba, who was born and bred in Harare’s high-density suburb of Mbare, passed way on Thursday morning at his home at Mbare’s Matererini Flats after a short illness.

He was 52.

Mutimba, who is survived by his wife Plaxedes and five sons — Sam, Stanley, Kudakwashe, Tatenda and Tinotenda — was laid to rest yesterday afternoon at Glen Forest Memorial Park.

A versatile player, who could play either as a right-back or central midfielder, Mutimba joined Rhinos as a 20-year-old in 1984, from the now-defunct lower division side Darryn Textiles and became one of the army side’s top players.

Black Rhinos had just won promotion into the top-flight league when the talented Mutimba joined them.

Having started his career at Mbare’s Number Seven Grounds at the age of nine, Mutimba, who was nicknamed Govender, never looked back until he became a full-time footballer at Black Rhinos.

It all started at Stodart Hall in Mbare when Mutimba was nine. He could play soccer with his friends until dusk when it was difficult to see the ball.

As he grew up in Mbare, Mutimba eventually found himself joining the “big boys” at No.7 Ground near Stodart Hall.

He then started playing organised football in 1975, when his late brother Kumbi “Rubs” Mutimba introduced him to Glens Strikers where he joined fellow talented players such as Stanford “Stix” M’tizwa, David Mukahanana, Jim Brown, Kembo Chunga, Raphael “Tsano” Beira and Dixon Ngwanya.

M’tizwa and Ngwanya later left Glens Strikers to join CAPS United together with coach Ashton “Papa” Nyazika while Mukahanana, Chunga and Beira packed their bags and sought greener pastures at Dynamos.

Langton Mutimba played for Glens Strikers for three years before he joined Coca-Cola United in 1979 with whom he played for half-a-season before he joined Darryn Textiles in 1980.

Langton Mutimba was later persuaded to join Black Rhinos by his former coach at Glens Strikers, Nyazika who was now an assistant coach there to the legendary Shepherd Murape, who was the army side’s head coach.

At Rhinos, Langton Mutimba played alongside the likes of the late Simon “AK” Mugabe, Hamid “Muzukuru” Dhana, William Chikauro, Stanley “Sinyo” Ndunduma (late), Eddie Matsika, M’tizwa, Edward Dube, Gift “Shaft” Makoni, Ernest Mutano, Japhet “Shortcat” Mparutsa, Douglas Ndalama and Jack Mutandagai, among others.

He was given his first chance to play for Black Rhinos five games into the 1984 season as he waited patiently for his time only to make his debut as a second half substitute when his side faced Ziscosteel.

Langton Mutimba was part of the great Black Rhinos side which clinched a league and cup “double” in 1984.

In that side he rubbed shoulders with the likes of Ndunduma, Makoni, Dhana, Chikauro, M’parutsa, Marvellous Munemo, Maronga “The Bomber” Nyangela, Matsika, Jimmy Mbewe, Mugabe, Leslie Kamuyoyo, Lovemore Chikunha, M’tizwa, Jerry “Dzunguman” Chidawa and David Mukahanana.

The team was under the guidance of Murape and his assistant Nyazika.

Langton Mutimba later retired from the army as a sergeant and Droment Chirova, who has served as Rhinos coach on several occasions, said he was sad to learn about his untimely death.

“He was a disciplined man who joined Rhinos and served in the army. He could play either as a defensive midfielder or a rightback.

“We are at an advanced age and we cannot run away from death. I feel for his family and it is hurtful as he was a committed cadre who played his part especially for Black Rhinos,” said Chirova.

Langton Mutimba’s former teammate at Rhinos, Nesbert “Yabo” Saruchera, yesterday described him as the best defensive midfielder to ever play for the army side since the club’s formation in the early 1980s.

“I can say without any doubt that Langton Mutimba was the best defensive midfielder to don the Black Rhinos jersey. He was a talented player who never put his foot wrong. He was just a good player to play alongside with,” Saruchera said.

Popular soccer commentator Charles “CNN” Mabika yesterday also described the late Langton Mutimba as a great fearless and hard tackling midfielder.

“I remember Langton was in the mid or late 1980s also called up to the senior national team who were then under the guidance of Roy Barreto but he, unfortunately, couldn’t break into that team. He was a hard tackling central midfielder who could play as a right wingbak and central defender as well.

“At Darryn Textiles, where he got his nickname Govender for his admiration of former Arcadia United player Langston ‘Zata’ Govender, he played alongside the likes of Gift ‘Ghetto’ M’pariwa, Silas “Majuta” Chihota and Leornard “Waga Waga” Sande.

“Langton Mutimba was also a dynamic free-kick taker. He was a disciplined, fit and dedicated player who was just a marvel to watch while playing for Rhinos,” said Mabika.