JOHANNESBURG — Bidvest Wits have taken two players from Highlanders on trial this week, as they look at their squad options for the 2017/18 Premier Soccer League season.

Striker, Prince Dube and defender, Peter Muduhwa will hope to catch the eye of Wits coach, Gavin Hunt‚ with both relative newcomers to the Zimbabwe Premier League scene.

Muduhwa won acclaim for a fine first season with Highlanders in 2016 and had been expected to push for a place in the Zimbabwe squad for the African Nations Cup finals in Gabon‚ but was ignored in the end.

The 23-year-old plays mostly as a central defender‚ but is also capable of slotting in as a defensive midfielder.

Such was his rise to prominence last season in Zimbabwe that he ousted Highlanders captain, Felix Chindungwe from the starting line-up in the second half of the campaign.

The 19-year-old Dube also played his first top-flight season in 2016 and is seen as an up-and-coming talent‚ if not quite ready for the rigours of the South African Premier Soccer League.

He can feature as a striker or winger and is tipped for a bright future in the game.

Wits have already filled their foreign quota this season and although they could conceivably de-register one of the foreigners to make a slot for either Muduhwa or Dube‚ Timeslive understands this will not be the case.

The club has already done so with another Zimbabwean forward‚ Knox Mutizwa‚ who is likely to be sent out on loan this month after the arrival of English forward, James Keene for a second stint with the club.

Aside from Keene‚ the other foreign players on the clubs books this season are Mogakolodi Ngele (Botswana)‚ Cuthbert Malajila (Zimbabwe)‚ Wangu Gome (Namibia) and Gabadinho Mhango (Malawi).

