Breaking: Impresive Warriors Hold Cameroon

Tuesday 10th January 2017 20:28

Cameroon (1)
Zimbabwe (1)

Zimbabwe put up a vintage performance to draw one all against a highly rated Cameroon in an exciting friendly match in Yaonde that saw Tendai Ndoro scoring 14 minutes into the game after being assisted by hard running striker Cuthbert Malajila.

By John Mokwetsi

Cameroon equalised exactly 14 minutes later through a penalty by Moukandjo that he placed beyond goalie, Tatenda Mukuruva. The exciting friendly that was played in preparation for the Gabon AFCON tournament due to start this Sunday, was expected to produce a thrilling game and it did not disappoint.

Zimbabwe could have won the match in injury time when Nyasha Mushekwi failed to place with only the keeper to beat.

Source: NewsDay

