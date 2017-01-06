FC Platinum give Mapeza ultimatum

FC Platinum have offered coach, Norman Mapeza a new two-year contract, but have given the former Warriors mentor an ultimatum to deliver the Premier Soccer League championship in the 2017 season.

BY HENRY MHARA

Mapeza guided the Zvishavane based side to a runners-up position last season, which was within the targets of what his first contract demanded.

His contract expired on December 31 and it appears he did enough to convince his bosses that he is the right man to deliver what they have been longing for since 2011, when they were promoted into the top-flight.

Sources yesterday told NewsDaySport that the platinum miners and Mapeza had agreed in principle that they enter into a new deal, albeit with the bar having been raised.

“The contract has been tabled and they have agreed in principle. They are just waiting for him (Mapeza) to return from holiday, so he can sign the contract,” the source said.

FC Platinum finished second behind champions Caps United, who beat them to the title by just two points.

Club chairman, Dumisani Sisale referred questions on the contract and the team’s target this year to media liaison officer, Chido Chizondo, who, however, could not give away much.

“Those are just rumours. We haven’t gone for our strategic planning session and that is where we discuss our targets for the season. Last year, we were targeting at least a second position finish and we achieved it, so naturally, we would want to improve. But that is not the official position. I will issue a statement after our meeting,” she said.

The well-resourced club has started building the team for next season after adding highly-rated Brett Amidu, snapped up from Dynamos.

Amidu was confirmed as FC Platinum’s first signing this year at the weekend, with another Dynamos player, Ocean Mushure, set to join him next week.

The left-back is expected to complete his move on Monday, while ZPC Kariba winger, Talent Chawapiwa has reportedly signed a pre-contract with FC Platinum, which should be confirmed in the coming few days.

This is not the first time that FC Platinum have come close to winning the Premieship title.

In 2011, the year they were promoted, they led the race for the better part of the season only to be pipped at the finishing line by Dynamos, losing on goal difference.

Source: NewsDay