DeMbare robbed again

PREMIER Soccer League giants Dynamos have been dealt a major blow after midfielder Brett Amidu signed for FC Platinum in a three-year deal.

BY TAWANDA TAFIRENYIKA

Hardly a week after DeMbare lost Godknows Murwira and Dominic Mukandi to Ngezi Platinum Stars, the former champions have been stunned by another snub from one of their best players.

Amidu had also become a subject of interest from champions Caps United and while his representatives preferred for the player to stay at Dynamos, Norman Mapeza’s FC Platinum came up with a better offer.

DeMbare have been struggling for funds since Banc ABC, who used to inject funds for signing-on fees into the club, pulled out.

The midfielder’s contract with Dynamos expired on December 31, leaving him a free agent and FC Platinum reacted to benefit.

The player’s manager George Deda confirmed the move.

“Brett is now an FC Platinum player. He signed a three-year deal last night (Sunday),” said Deda yesterday.

FC Platinum, who were beaten to the championship by Caps United in a very close race, have begun to bolster their squad as they ready for the next campaign.

In the last two weeks Dynamos opened negotiations with several of their players whose contracts were due to expire at the end of the year, but the club failed to convince most of them whom they owe money from previous contracts.

Ngezi Platinum Stars have been trailing Dynamos goalkeeper Tatenda Mukuruva, who is also reported to be on South African top-flight side Platinum Stars’ radar.

Amibu’s departure brings to three the number of players that have exited the DeMbare camp ahead of the 2017 season and the trend is likely to continue as the club struggles to offset its debts with players.

Murwira had publicly assured the Dynamos family that he would stay on, but could not resist the lure of playing for one of the cash-rich clubs which also offers him the opportunity to play in the Caf Confederations Cup.

Ngezi Platinum Stars will begin their Confederations Cup campaign with an away match against Pamplemousse of Mauritius in the preliminary round.

They travel to Port Louis on the weekend of February 10-12 before hosting the return leg seven days later.

If they progress past the Mauritian side, they will meet Recreativo do Libolo of Angola in the first round in March

The 16 winners of the first round advance to the play-off round, where they are joined by the 16 losers of the Champions League first round.

The 16 winners of the play-off round advance to the group stage.

Dynamos vice-captain Ocean Mushure is also being linked with a move to rivals Caps United while skipper Stephen Alimenda is also yet to commit himself to the club. Their contracts expired on December 31.

Source: NewsDay