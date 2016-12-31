Ngezi launch raid for Mukuruva

NGEZI Platinum are set to raid Dynamos once again for more players with reports suggesting that the miners are closing in on the Harare giants’ number one goalkeeper Tatenda Mukuruva.

BY HENRY MHARA

The Tonderai Ndiraya-coached side, who will be participating in the Caf Confederations this year after winning the Chibuku Super Cup last season, have already snapped up two Dynamos stars Godknows Murwira and Dominic Mukandi.

A source yesterday said they were chasing Mukuruva’s signature as they look to bolster their squad for the African safari.

Mukuruva’s contract with Dynamos expires today.

The source said the player is interested in switching base to Ngezi, and terms have already been agreed.

The only glitch, according to the source, is that Mukuruva, who is the Warriors’ number one goalkeeper, does not want to commit to Ngezi before the Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) as he is hoping to get better offers at the tournament.

“Mukuruva would have wanted to stay at Dynamos, but the club still owes him signing-on fees from the previous contract so they cannot open negotiations for a new deal. Negotiations between the player and Ngezi have already taken place and he is interested, but he doesn’t want to commit before the Afcon tournament.”

Mukuruva’s reluctance to put pen to paper has reportedly put Ngezi in a quandary as they have to register their squad for the Caf Confederations Cup before today’s deadline.

They can still register more players later, but will have to pay a fine.

Mukuruva could not be reached for comment yesterday, while Ngezi Platinum chairman Jeremiah Gasitene refused to be drawn into discussing the goalkeeper.

“I don’t like to comment about other teams’ players. I can only talk about Ngezi Platinum players,” said Gasitene who, however, admitted that they were in the market for a goalkeeper.

If Mukuruva’s deal goes through, it would be a huge blow for Dynamos who have already lost Murwira and Mukandi to the same team in the past week.

This is not the first time that Ngezi have raided Dynamos for players.

In July, the club signed Kelvin Bulaji, Tichaona Mabvura, Zivanai Mhanda and Walter Mukanga at the halfway stage of the season and the crew went on to help Ngezi win the Chibuku Super Cup and finish in the top 8 in the league.

Dynamos, on the other hand, finished the campaign empty-handed.

If Ngezi manage to pull Mukuruva’s deal through, it would be a major step for the club as they seek to bolster their squad for the Caf Confederations Cup.

It will also be a warning to their local rivals that they mean business next season.

Besides Murwira and Mukandi, Ngezi have also signed McLive Phiri, Qadr Amini, Xolisani Moyo and Edgar Mhungu as they try to assemble a squad to compete in Africa and on the local front next season where they have targeted winning the league title.

They will begin their Confederations Cup campaign with an away match against Pamplemousse of Mauritius in the preliminary round.

They travel to Port Louis on the weekend of February 10-12 before hosting the return leg seven days later.

If Ndiraya’s side progresses past the Mauritian side, they will meet Recreativo do Libolo of Angola in the first round in March

The 16 winners of the first round advance to the play-off round, where they are joined by the 16 losers of the Champions League first round.

The 16 winners of the play-off round advance to the group stage.

