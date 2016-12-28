Murwira nears exit

DYNAMOS are set to lose one of their best players Godknows Murwira to Ngezi Platinum Stars.

BY HENRY MHARA

Murwira was the outstanding player for the Harare giants last season in which he was voted one of the 11 Soccer Stars of the Year finalists.

The utility player, whose contract runs out on Saturday, had publicly assured the Dynamos fans that he will not leave the club for another local side.

But sources yesterday told NewsDaySport that Murwira will become the next Dynamos player to quit the club for the financially stable Ngezi Platinum Stars.

The source said he had already agreed personal terms with the club, in a move that could see him reunite with former boss Tonderai Ndiraya.

“He was in Mhondoro-Ngezi last week for the negotiations. He doesn’t have a manager so he went there himself and personal terms were agreed. I understand another meeting is scheduled for today so he should be signing the contract today (yesterday) or tomorrow (today).

Murwira could not be reached for a comment.

Ngezi Platinum chairperson Jeremiah Gasitene could neither confirm nor deny that his club were in talks with Murwira.

“He is a very good player, but we don’t comment on other team’s players. Right now we have signed McLive Phiri and he is the only player I can comment about, and not hearsay and rumours,” Gasitene said.

“We are talking to a few players and everything will be clear tomorrow (today).”

If Ngezi manages to pull Murwira’s deal through it would be a major step for the club as they seek tobolster their squad for the Caf Confederation Cup. It will also be a warning to their local rivals that they mean business next season.

Ngezi Platinum have also been heavily linked with another Dynamos player Dominic Mukandi who, according to reports, is likely to sign for the club today ahead of the December 31 Caf deadline for submition of squads for continental club competitions.

Mukandi joined DeMbare at the start of last season, but failed to recapture the form that he had shown for Caps United the previous season.

Other players that have been linked with a possible move to Ngezi are former Dynamos left-back Qadr Amini, who is now playing for How Mine as well as Xolisani Moyo.

The Chibuku Super Cup winners will begin their Confederation Cup campaign with an away match against Pamplemousse of Mauritius in the preliminary round.

They travel to Port Louis on the weekend of February 10-12 before hosting the return leg seven days later.

If they progress past the Mauritian side, they will meet Recreativo do Libolo of Angola in the first round in March

The 16 winners of the first round advance to the play-off round, where they are joined by the 16 losers of the Champions League first round.

The 16 winners of the play-off round advance to the group stage.

Source: NewsDay