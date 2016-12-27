CAPS Utd name squad

Sports Reporter

ZIMBABWE football kings CAPS United have drafted a budget of $129 000 for the first two rounds of their Champions League campaign as they seek to make an impact on their return to the continental biggest club knockout tournament.

The CAPS United board met in the capital yesterday to set in motion the preparations for the Champions League. After a lengthy meeting that took up much of the day’s business and which addressed a number of issues at the club including outstanding funds owed to some players, the Green Machine chiefs rolled out their budget for the Champions League.

The financial road map which has been put in place will see CAPS United forking out close to $129 000 for the two matches against Lioli of Lesotho and possible first round opponents TP Mazembe of the Democratic Republic of Congo.

The budget is covering all the expenses from the air fares, accommodation, and player’s allowances, winning bonuses as well as referees fees and their accommodation for the two matches.

So confident about their pedigree are CAPS United that they are looking beyond the beyond Lesotho champions Lioli, who they meet in the preliminary round. The club also had a major breakthrough last night, managing to retain 23 players from their championship winning squad.

CAPS United chief executive Cuthbert Chitima said they managed to agree with all their old players and resolved pending financial matters monies before agreeing new contracts with a few players whose deals were expiring.

“We will tie up all the players tomorrow (today) morning, we are only left with one or two players, otherwise the rest we are done,” said Chitima.

The club is now expected to register these 23 players together with four new faces to CAF ahead of the December 31 deadline.

However, the club will only reveal the four new players after finalising their contracts with the players and their handlers this morning, having covered most of the negotiations ground.

But The Herald is reliably informed that the four include a goalkeeper who is coming from Division One, a veteran defender, a highly rated midfielder and another midfielder from outside Harare.

CAPS United want to register 27 players with CAF by close of business today.

The club’s board of president Farai Jere, Nhamo Tutisani, Modecai Sachikonye and chief executive Cuthbert Chitima also deliberated on the team’s camp, which is also expected to be finalised today.

The Green Machine are still considering a number of options of either a local camp or travelling to one of the neighbouring countries including a possibility of returning to Mozambique .

CAPS United are expected to begin training on January 3.

CAPS United Champions League

Provisional Squad

Amon Kambanji, Justice Jangano, Simba Nhivi, Kudzai Nyamupfukudza, Leonard Tsipa, Phineas Bamusi, Carlton Munzambwa, Cabby Kamhapa, Devon Chafa, Joel Ngodzo, Zvikomborero Biseki, Jorum Muchambo, Ronald Pfumbidzayi, Abbas Amidu, Tafadzwa Rusike, Dominic Chungwa, Moses Muchenje, Hardlife Zvirekwi, Valentine Musarurwa, Dennis Dauda, Stephen Makatuka, Edmore Sibanda.