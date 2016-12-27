Donovan Bernard shines in Abidjan

Grace Chingoma: Senior Sports Reporter

WARRIOR’s second choice goalkeeper Donovan Bernard proved that he is equally competitive despite spending most of the time in Tatenda Mukuruva’s shadow when he reportedly put an outstanding show between the posts including saving a late penalty in Zimbabwe’s international friendly against Cote d’Ivoire at Stade Robert Champroux on Boxing Day.The match ended goalless. But in the end that stalemate was largely to the second half heroics of Bernard, who blocked a penalty six minutes from time after the young goalkeeper had been adjudged to have felled an Ivorian striker in a decision that was heavily questioned by the Warriors technical bench.

The How Mine goalkeeper was thrust into the starting line-up as coach Callisto Pasuwa sought to give a run in to more of the players in his provisional African Cup of Nations squad.

Pasuwa also handed a first start to Swedish-based striker Tino Kadewere as he sought to widen his selection options in attack ahead of the naming of the final 23-man side for the Nations Cup in Gabon.

With each team allowed seven substitutes in the friendly, Pasuwa used six as he opted to leave Bernard to hold fort for the entire match.

The coach, however, introduced Dynamos defensive rock Elisha Muroiwa for the last 43 minutes as the centre back continues his rehabilitation after three months on the sidelines. The centre back suffered a fracture on the shin during the COSAFA Castle Cup in Namibia in May, which kept him out of national and club duties for much of the second half of the 2016 season.

On Monday night, Muroiwa was introduced three minutes after the resumption, coming in for Chicken Inn’s Lawrence Mhlanga.

Pasuwa, speaking from Abidjan yesterday, praised the fighting spirit of his home-based Warriors and reckoned that they could have done better than a draw had they been together for a few days before travelling.

“We got a feel of the conditions we are likely to face in Gabon because it was hot and humid, which was good for these players. We also observed that we can’t keep the ball for long, which affected our cohesion and this is due to the fact that we didn’t have enough time together.

“But we were impressed by the fighting spirit from the boys. Cote d’Ivoire had about five to six foreign-based players who are not regulars in their squad but were being assessed,’’ Pasuwa said.

The draw against the continent’s second best ranked team is obviously a morale booster for Zimbabwe national soccer team as preparations for the Africa Cup of Nations gather momentum.

Pasuwa was forced to make do with a local assembled squad as he could not go with a full strength squad following the absence of foreign based players.

Cote d’ Ivoire coach Michel Dussuyer also had to rely on most local-based players in that match.

The hosts dominated the match in which Zimbabwe had few shots on target which fell on striker Kadewere’s path.

However, the visitors also caused some anxious moments for the Elephants and in the end the teams had to settle for a draw.

Zimbabwe:

D. Bernard, H. Zvirekwi, R. Pfumbidzayi, L. Mhlanga (E. Muroiwa 48th minute), T. Hadebe, L. Chakoroma (F. Madhananga 48th minute)), T. Kutinyu, T. Chawapiwa (M. Gaki 65th minute), M. Mudehwe. W. Musona, T. Kadewere.