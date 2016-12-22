Zvirekwi to lead Warriors in Abidjan

REIGNING Soccer Star of the Year and Caps United full back Hardlife Zvirekwi will lead the Warriors home-based players in an international friendly match against Ivory Coast in Abidjan on Boxing Day as the team gears up for the 2017 Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon).

BY TAWANDA TAFIRENYIKA

With most of the foreign-based stars unavailable for the clash due to club commitments, Warriors coach Kalisto Pasuwa has been forced to travel with home-based players for the tie.

Tino Kadewere, who plies his trade in Sweden is the only foreign-based player in the squad.

The match has been criticised as a waste of time for training because of the absence of the majority of the professionals and even Pasuwa had reportedly questioned the logic behind the match.

Pasuwa said he has no choice, but to fulfil the match although most of the foreign-based players would still be committed to their clubs.

He, however, said it was an opportunity for the home-based players to make a case for themselves to be included in the Afcon squad.

“This match had been arranged before we discovered that our players would still be playing for their respective clubs. So we have to fulfil the match. I wouldn’t want to say it’s a waste of time to play this match as such because we also want to test the local boys how they fare when playing away. We also want to see how they are in terms of character,” Pasuwa said.

The Warriors coach said Zvirekwi, a regular member of the Warriors, will be given the armband to lead the team in Ivory Coast.

“Every time we play without these foreign-based stars, Zvirekwi leads us and we will give him the armband,” Pasuwa said. The team is expected to go into camp today ahead of their expected departure tomorrow.

Squad

Benard Donovan, Tatenda Mukuruva, Hardlife Zvirekwi, Elisha Muroiwa, Farai Madhanhanga Lawrence Mhlanga, Teenage Hadebe, Tendai Ndlovu, Ronald Pfumbidzai, Liberty Chakoroma, Lewis Kutinyu, Ronald Chitiyo, Marshal Mudehwe, Talent Chawapiwa, Walter Musona, Malvin Gaki, Pritchard Mpelele, Tino Kadewere, Leonard Tsipa

