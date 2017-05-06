Sinach headlines stars for Worship Service

Osinach Kalu

IT’s all systems go as a star studded line-up of artistes are set to light up the atmosphere at the Global Worship and Communion Service hosted by Christ Embassy founder, Pastor Chris Oyakhilome, at the National Sports Stadium this afternoon.

Gates open at 6am while the service starts at 2pm.

And gospel music lovers are in for a treat as popular artistes led by Nigeria’s award winning Osinach Kalu, affectionately known as Sinach, are set to light up the stage.

Adding excitement to the line-up is Pastor Uvie Mafuru, Eben, Frank Edwards, Israel Strong, Ada, Chris Shalom, Victor Ike, T-Sharp, Isaiah Samson and Flame Benjamin, among others.

The artistes are all members of Christ Embassy.

Speaking on the sidelines of a rehearsal session, Pastor Mafuru who hails from Nigeria said the stadium is the place to be at this afternoon as attendees are set for an out of this world gospel music treat.

“My goodness there will be lots of music. The choir is already here. I am working with the choir here.

“We have the likes of Eben, Sinach, and I am here so it’s going to be beautiful music like you have never seen before. Spirit filled music, Holy Ghost inspired music,” Pastor Mafuru said.

The most familiar among many locals will definitely be Sinach, well known for her tracks ‘I Know Who I am’ and ‘Way Maker’ whose CDs have in recent times flooded the streets of Harare.

The Nigerian star is recorded to have written over 200 songs and won several accolades which include a Song of the Year gong for the track ‘This Is Your Season’ in 2008.

The tracks ‘I Know Who I Am’ and ‘Way Maker’ are so popular locally such that they make up the list of songs sung by choirs in various assemblies.

Edwards is also well known in gospel circles for his captivating worship music and is rated as one of the most popular artistes in Africa. Edwards’ albums reportedly sell millions of copies on a year basis. He is also a philanthropist.

Multi-skilled as a singer, songwriter, keyboardist and producer; Edwards has six albums to his name. To his credit, he has the Nigerian Entertainment Award for the Gospel Rock artiste as well as three awards at the Nigeria Gospel Music Awards.

There is no doubt attendees are in for a treat with artistes of Eben and Strong’s calibre. If the rehearsals he conducted during the week with the local choir group are anything to go by, then Strong will definitely touch the right vein in worship this afternoon.

It’s however going to be a double delight as the foreign artistes and locals combine to produce an electrifying atmosphere.

The likes of Munyaradzi Machingauta will feature on the line-up while some traditional dances are set to provide a local flavour to the service.

Zonal leader, Pastor Ruth Musarurwa said the traditional dances will be part of the entertainment.

“Apart from the artistes coming in we will have traditional dances. They have been rehearsing with the choir. There are going to be traditional dances with chanters spicing it up in various languages like Ndau and Ndebele,” she said.

Besides the music, the crux of the programme will be the partaking of the Holy Communion, instituted by Pastor Chris. Holy Communion symbolises the body and blood of Jesus Christ.

Pastor Musarurwa said no matter the number of people who will converge at the stadium, everyone will be given the opportunity to have the Holy Communion.

“It does not matter whether 100 000 or 200 000 people are gathered at the stadium, everyone will still get bread and wine,” she said with assurance. – Sunday Mail

