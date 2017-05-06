Put on Christ not uniforms

THE sense of belonging has always been something highly valued by mankind. It is because of this reason that you find that some people endure some excruciating relationships only to bear identity. The same can be said today of denominations across the globe.

By Evangelist Peter Madondo

Numerous religious sects under the umbrella of Christianity are identified by their apparel and this is more pronounced in mainstream churches. Several reasons for coming up with uniforms have been highlighted, ranging from identification, unity to humility. While these are noble reasons, my challenge arises in the way the regalia is regarded. I have nothing against church uniforms, but I will certainly worry if they are used as a vice of demeaning fellow Christians. It is apparent that some denominations have made the cladding of the apparel as a sign of spiritual maturity and reason to tremble upon fellow Christians.

Stringent conditions have been applied for those aspiring to be declared fit for the uniforms. My question is: Would Jesus impose such burdens to his followers?

It is regrettable that will we rejoice the flourishing of our diverse sects, but have we take a look at how many people we have offended by declaring them unfit for the uniforms. It is that one lost soul that matters to Jesus. How if the world would have identical apparel that will make everyone feel at home in the household of God. 2 Corinthians 5:17 reads: “. . . therefore if any man be in Christ, he is a new creature, old things have passed away, behold all things are become new.”

This is the design that God wants. It is clear that God values the being born again of an individual.

Once one has accepted the Lordship of Jesus, we become all equal in the sight of God. The aspect of having some clothed in certain regalia, while the other group is not might impact adversely in the spirituality of some.

I have heard hundreds of people who aim towards being ”CLOTHED “ and they really make it their Christian goal. God explicitly charges to strive towards purity.

Some religious leaders have actually raised the requirements to absurd levels. Some are actually deemed unfit to put on the uniforms.

Paul wrote to the Galatians saying all those baptised into Christ had put on Christ (Galatians 3:27). This is the God set standard that when one has been immersed into baptism we are clothed by identical apparel and this makes us one in Christ Jesus.

It is God’s design that those who are called by His name be of one accord, 1Corinthians 1:10. So the uniform we should all proudly be donning is Jesus. This will then bind us together than making ourselves susceptible to division all because of dressing.

The Lord will surely cherish the clean at heart than the immaculately dressed, while iniquity is rife among His people. God does not look at the outward appearance, but He looks at the heart (1 Samuel 16:7). The practice has to a certain degree propelled hypocrisy.

It is prudent for all Christians to focus on spirituality and growth entailed to it than focus on outward appearance.

At one moment Jesus metaphorically referred to the Pharisees as whitewashed tombs that were sparkling outside while there was utter disgust inside (Matthew 23:27-28). This is a clear testimony that the Lord is more worried about our inner man than outward appearance.

Therefore, I advocate that all Christians clad Christ and we all be identified by Him.

